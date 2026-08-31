HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour to Return to Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater will welcome the HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour back by popular demand on Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM, with an all-new lineup led by national headliner Bob Nelson.

Now in its fourth year, HA HA HAMPTONS brings the feel of a New York comedy club to the intimate Bay Street stage, with a full evening of stand-up, storytelling, characters and plenty of surprises.

Nelson has built a career around a style of comedy that can shift from sharp observations about everyday life to unforgettable characters including Eppy Epperman, Jiffy Jeff and Wilby Stuckinsin. His famous football routine has become a comedy classic, while his physical comedy, storytelling and spontaneity have made him one of the most distinctive live performers in comedy.

Joining Nelson are three veteran comedians with decades of experience between them. Tom Daddario has appeared on Comedy Central and performed at venues including The Comedy Cellar, The Borgata and The Laugh Factory. Andy Pitz, a professional stand-up comedian since 1990, has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”

Keeping the laughs moving throughout the night is HA HA HAMPTONS host Paul Anthony, whose observational comedy about marriage, technology and everyday life has made him a favorite with audiences throughout New York and Long Island. Anthony has shared the stage with comedians including Robert Klein, Gary Gulman, Chris DiStefano, Vic DiBitetto, Judy Gold and Louie Anderson.

Together, the lineup offers four very different comic voices and one simple goal: a night packed with laughs.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, with Bay Street Theater's full bar opening one hour before showtime.

HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour featuring Bob Nelson, Tom Daddario, Andy Pitz and Paul Anthony takes place Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Tickets and information are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500.