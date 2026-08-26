BONKERS IN THE BOROUGHS to Lead September Lineup at Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater's September lineup includes the HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour and a 30th anniversary screening of The Birdcage. Get all the details here!

The month begins with Bonkers in the Boroughs, a world premiere comedy written by Joy Behar and featuring four original short plays performed by Behar alongside Bob Ari, Craig Bierko, Veanne Cox, Robert Cuccioli, Illeana Douglas, Lou Liberatore, and Sag Harbor local Ammiel Sobey. The 90-minute, one-act production runs September 2–6 with no intermission.

Smart, irreverent and unmistakably New York, Bonkers in the Boroughs looks at relationships, family, friendship and the everyday absurdities that can push people to the edge and somehow keep them laughing. With Behar's wit at the center, the evening brings four stories and a cast of familiar faces together on Bay Street's intimate stage for a comedy built around the strange, funny and very human ways people navigate one another.

And once September gets a little bonkers, the month finds its rhythm.

Nancy Atlas brings The Howl Concert to Bay Street on Saturday, September 19 at 8 PM for a one-night-only celebration of the musicians who have helped shape the sound and spirit of the East End. Created by Atlas for her nonprofit, Atlas For The Arts, The Howl is designed as a freewheeling night of live music, collaboration and unexpected moments, with Atlas joined by Johnny Blood, Brett King, Denny McDermott, Joe Delia and Greg McMullen, along with special musical guests throughout the evening.

By the final weekend of September, Bay Street turns back to comedy, this time with two very different ways to laugh.

The HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour returns Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM, bringing the feel of a New York comedy club back to the Bay Street stage with national headliner Bob Nelson, Tom Daddario, Andy Pitz and host Paul Anthony. Now in its fourth year, HA HA HAMPTONS has become a returning favorite, combining stand-up, storytelling, characters and the unpredictability that comes with four very different comedians sharing one stage.

Then on Sunday, September 27 at 4 PM, the Hamptons Pride Film Series returns to Bay Street with a special 30th anniversary screening of The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. Audiences are invited to come dressed in their best '90s Miami-inspired style and join the community for a celebratory afternoon that includes a “We Are Family” singalong before enjoying this beloved comedy on the big screen.

From Joy Behar's brand-new comedy and a night of East End music to stand-up and a beloved film favorite, September gives audiences plenty of reasons to spend a night at Bay Street.

The season might be about to change, but Bay Street is still giving audiences plenty of reasons to go out, gather together and enjoy a great story.

Tickets and information are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500.

About Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts:

Bay Street Theater is a not-for-profit professional theater located on the Long Wharf in Sag Harbor, New York. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary season, Bay Street Theater presents new works, contemporary plays, classic theater, musicals, comedy, concerts and educational programs featuring established artists and emerging voices.

Through its productions, community programming and educational initiatives, Bay Street Theater works to make professional live theater accessible to audiences of all ages across the East End and beyond.

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