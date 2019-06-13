Susan Lucci, Rachel Dratch, & More Set For CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY in NY

For 2 special performances in July, Celebrity Autobiography will celebrate its 10th anniversary as winner of the Drama Desk Award. The show are Sunday, July 14 at 7pm at the Patchogue Theatre in Long Island (71 East Main St.) and Monday, July 15 at 7pm in NYC at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St). Both shows will feature stars of stage & screen Susan Lucci, Rachel Dratch (Netflix's Wine Country), Ralph Macchio (YouTube's Cobra Kai) and his daughter Julia Macchio (who stars in the national tour of the musical Flashdance), comedian John Fugelsang, and show creators, Emmy nominee Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel. 5-time Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel will appear in the July 15 NYC show. This past November & December, Celebrity Autobiography enjoyed a residency at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway.

Tickets for the 7/14 Patchogue show are $29-$59 and can be purchased online at www.CelebrityAutobiography.com.

Tickets for the 7/15 NYC show are $80, $60 & $40 (plus a two-drink minimum) and can be purchased online at www.CelebrityAutobiography.com.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. Running for 10 sold out years in New York and touring the world and seen on Bravo TV, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers...to tips from the Kardashians...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words". From the words of CELINE, ZAYN, ELVIS, TIGER, ARNOLD, BRITNEY, MILEY, DOLLY, CHER, OPRAH, BIEBER, BEYONCE and BEYOND!

Created by Eugene Pack, and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Barbra to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and Broadway (Marquis Theater). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

