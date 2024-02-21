Sunrise Theatre Company To Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS This Month

Sunrise Theatre Company will present Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Sunrise Studios in Lynbrook from Thursday, February 29th through Sunday, March 3rd.

The show is recommended for ages 16+ and runs approximately 90 minutes. General admission tickets are $25 each, and may be purchased at the door, or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293539®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsunrise.booktix.com%2Fdept%2Fmain%2Fe%2FTL5Y?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Directed by Giovanni Marine and musically directed by Brian Sweeney, the production features four different couples, with performances scheduled as follows:

Tara Mangione and Michael Janover - Thursday, February 29th at 7 PM

Tara Mangione and Peter Osterman - Friday, March 1st at 7 PM and Saturday, March 2nd at 9:30 PM

Samantha Janover and Yannik Encarnação - Friday, March 1st at 9:30 PM and Sunday, March 3rd at 3 PM

Samantha Janover and Michael Janover - Saturday, March 2nd at 7 PM