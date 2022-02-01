Suffolk Theater Presents THE OUTLAWS Next Month

Suffolk Theater presents THE OUTLAWS on Sunday, March 13 at 7:30PM. All tickets are $65, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

For more than 40 years, Southern Rock legends THE OUTLAWS have remained one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre. Now, they are bringing new music to Suffolk Theater along with two founding members of the band: Henry Paul and Monte Yoho.

The band will also feature several of Southern Rock's most respected veterans: Keyboardist/vocalist Dave Robbins (co-founding member of Blackhawk, written hit songs for Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers, Eric Clapton); bassist/vocalist Randy Threet (performed with Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Blackhawk, USA Network's "Nashville Star"); Lead guitarist Steve 'Grits' Grisham (member of the Soldiers Of Fortune era Outlaws, songwriter on The Henry Paul Band's Top 40 hit "Keepin' Our Love Alive"); Co-lead guitarist Dale Oliver (one of Nashville's most versatile producers/songwriters/musicians, formerly Blackhawk's lead guitarist and bandleader for more than 10 years, co-writer of their hit "Almost A Memory Now").

"From the very beginning, The Outlaws had heart...And a lot of people who come out and see this incarnation of the band now are responding to the exact same things we used to put on stage in the '70s and '80s."

- Monte Yoho

Known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies - The Outlaws have became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band's first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting and Hurry Sundown - featuring such rock radio favorites as '"There Goes Another Love Song", "Green Grass & High Tides", "Knoxville Girl" and "Freeborn Man" - would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era.

Known as "The Florida Guitar Army" by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, Eagles, and The Rolling Stones.