Suffolk Theater Presents MAX WEINBERG'S JUKEBOX in June

Suffolk Theater presents Max Weinberg's Jukebox on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $45 - $69, plus applicable fees, with VIP Meet & Greet Packages available for $115. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Max Weinberg brings one of the most interactive and energetic shows Suffolk Theater audiences have seen yet! A perfect fit for the theater's unique cabaret-style seating, Max literally leaves the stage to ask the audience to call out and pick the set list from a scrolling list of 300+ classic songs from the glory days of rock and roll. Max and his band then play it all on the spot and spot on - everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band's biggest hits; the band infuses these classics with the respect the songs deserve and play them the way audiences want to hear them played!

For 45 years Max has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, playing before millions around the world. He is also widely for anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O'Brien for 17 years, acting as the band leader and resident music historian. In 2014, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the E Street Band.

"Max 'the Mighty Max' Weinberg. A bundle of drive, neurosis and wily suburban street smarts, and source of great humor, Max found a place where Bernard Purdie, Buddy Rich and Keith Moon intersected and made it his own."

-Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run (2016)

This unique approach to a show is fun and satisfying. How many times have you attended a show where you yearned to hear your favorite performer play your favorite song?