Studio Theatre Of Long Island Presents SCROOGE THE MUSICAL

The Manes Studio Theatre located at 141 S. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, NY will be presenting the holiday special, Scrooge the Musical. Scrooge the Musical opens on Friday, November 18th, and will run through Sunday, December 18th.

Scrooge the Musical cast includes Ebenezer Scrooge - Scott Earle, Bob Cratchit - Gio Marine, Tiny Tim - Giovanni Ladd, Young Scrooge/Ebenezer/Charles - Justin Lowenhar. Christmas Present/Punch and Judy Man - Tony Chiofalo, Christmas Past/Mary - Christina Cotignola, Jacob Marley/Stuart - John Meyers, Tom Jenkins/Dick Wilkins - Rohan Lawrence, Mr. Fezziwig/Hugo Harty/Topper - Ryan Van Nostrand, Mrs. Fezziwig/Bess/Sarah - Beth Ladd, Isabel/Beggar Woman/Helen - Brianna Nelson, Scrooge's Nephew/Bissett the Butcher - Cade Meier/Evan Leicht, Mrs. Cratchit/Baker Woman/Judy/Teacher - Mahi Singh, Kathy Cratchit/Lucy - Elif Daspinar, Peter Cratchit/Mr.Pringle/Mr. Carstairs - Randy Krauss, Martha Cratchit/Jocelyn Jollygoode - Erika Hendrickson, Mrs. Dilber/Jenny/Lizzie - Stephanie Curley, Christmas Yet to Come/Wine Merchant - Dominick Iadanza, and Boy with Sled - Gregory Chiano

The production is directed by: Michael Blangiforti, musically directed by: Felipe Rondon, choreographed by: Morgan Faye Neuhedel, with Production Stage Manager: Lorrie DePellegrini.