Studio Theatre Of Long Island Presents SCROOGE THE MUSICAL

Scrooge the Musical opens on Friday, November 18th, and will run through Sunday, December 18th.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The Manes Studio Theatre located at 141 S. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, NY will be presenting the holiday special, Scrooge the Musical. Scrooge the Musical opens on Friday, November 18th, and will run through Sunday, December 18th.

Scrooge the Musical cast includes Ebenezer Scrooge - Scott Earle, Bob Cratchit - Gio Marine, Tiny Tim - Giovanni Ladd, Young Scrooge/Ebenezer/Charles - Justin Lowenhar. Christmas Present/Punch and Judy Man - Tony Chiofalo, Christmas Past/Mary - Christina Cotignola, Jacob Marley/Stuart - John Meyers, Tom Jenkins/Dick Wilkins - Rohan Lawrence, Mr. Fezziwig/Hugo Harty/Topper - Ryan Van Nostrand, Mrs. Fezziwig/Bess/Sarah - Beth Ladd, Isabel/Beggar Woman/Helen - Brianna Nelson, Scrooge's Nephew/Bissett the Butcher - Cade Meier/Evan Leicht, Mrs. Cratchit/Baker Woman/Judy/Teacher - Mahi Singh, Kathy Cratchit/Lucy - Elif Daspinar, Peter Cratchit/Mr.Pringle/Mr. Carstairs - Randy Krauss, Martha Cratchit/Jocelyn Jollygoode - Erika Hendrickson, Mrs. Dilber/Jenny/Lizzie - Stephanie Curley, Christmas Yet to Come/Wine Merchant - Dominick Iadanza, and Boy with Sled - Gregory Chiano

The ensemble includes Justin Lowenhar, Cade Meier, Bobby Upham, Elif Daspinar, Andrew Chiano, Erika Hendrickson, Michael Soumakis, Stephanie Curley, Randy Krauss, Justin Lowenhar, Elif Daspinar, Rohan Lawrence, Ryan Van Nostrand, Cade Meier, Randy Krauss, John Meyers, Dominick Iadanza, Bobby Upham, Michael Soumakis, Andrew Chiano, and Gregory Chiano.

The production is directed by: Michael Blangiforti, musically directed by: Felipe Rondon, choreographed by: Morgan Faye Neuhedel, with Production Stage Manager: Lorrie DePellegrini.



