Stand-Up Comes to Bay Street Theater in September
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced two evenings of side-splitting stand-up comedy on Saturday, September 17, and Saturday, September 24, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. On September 17 at 8 p.m., New York comedian Joseph Vecsey returns with an all new lineup of All Star Comedy. Then, on September 24, at 8 p.m. Long Island Comedy Festival comes to Bay Street featuring a full line-up of top comedians from Long Island, the NYC Comedy Scene and beyond. Both shows promise laughter-filled evenings audiences won't want to miss!
All Star Comedy has been appearing at Bay Street Theater for 13 seasons. This coming evening is hosted by comedian Marion Grodin, and features Anthony DeVito and Greg Stone. Since its inception, the series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have talented comedians back on its stage for the start of its Fall season.
The 16th annual Long Island Comedy Festival is coming to Sag Harbor on September 24. With festival performances scheduled across the island, a full line-up of top comedians from Long Island, the NYC Comedy Scene and beyond, including comedians Marla Schultz and John Ziegler, will be making the Bay Street stop. The hilarious showcase of live stand-up will be a night to remember!
Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open daily from 11 a.m. to showtime.
For the last decade, Marion Grodin has been one of the hottest comics in the country. She is a favorite at New York City's top clubs, including Standup NY and Gotham Comedy Club, where she regularly headlines. As one of the country's top emcees, Marion's incredible ability to improvise has allowed her to master the art of talking with the audience. Always willing to be as self-revealing as she is probing of the audience, this affectionately edgy style has become Marion's trademark. The result is a hilariously personal show that makes the audience feel like it was custom-made just for them. Marion has toured with Linda Ronstadt, opened for Lewis Black, Judy Gold, and Robert Klein, as well as having shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Roseanne Barr, and Robin Williams. She has performed for 1000+ seat rooms and for A+ private events, including Gilda's Club and Ethel Kennedy's annual fundraisers. Marion has also been seen on The Joy Behar Show, NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and ABC's The View where she recently made her second appearance. In addition, she worked as the Charles Grodin show's comedy producer, making regular appearances on the MSNBC show, as well as conducting comedic celebrity interviews. Marion also hosted her own radio show for CBS, over a two year period, where her guests included friends, like Lisa Lampanelli, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Kyra Sedgewick, and Lewis Black.
Originally from New Jersey, Anthony DeVito is a NYC-based comedian. He's appeared on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central's Stand Up Presents: Anthony DeVito, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, was one of the "New Faces" at the 2012 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, has been on This American Life, AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, and was the 2015 winner of Caroline's March Madness. Also, his debut album Dream Occupation is available from Comedy Central Records. In addition to stand-up, he was a writer on Netflix's The Break with Michelle Wolf, wrote for the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a writer/regular panelist on MSG's People Talking Sports and Other Stuff. He's also has appeared on TV Land's The Jim Gaffigan Show, and is a favorite on Sirius XM's Bennington.
While it's often said that tragedy plus time equals comedy, it could just as easily be said that enthusiasm minus caution equals comedian Greg Stone. Regarded by his peers as one of the funniest storytellers in New York, Greg is a fixture at many of Manhattan's top comedy clubs and independent shows, where he shares true stories of the highs and lows caused by his lack of inhibition. Greg has recently performed on NBC's America's Got Talent, TruTV's Friends of the People, and AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live. Bowing to the increasing demand that he be heard and not seen, Greg has also been featured on Sirius/XM Radio's The Bennington Show, hit podcasts like Tuesdays with Stories and not-a-hit-but-still-hilarious podcasts like The Rad Dudecast, which Greg co-hosts with Anthony DeVito and Brendan Eyre. Not bad for a guy who spends a good portion of his spare time posing action figures in his bedroom. Ask him politely and he'll tell you about the time he drunkenly jumped on stage with Michael Bolton.
Marla Schultz is a national headliner that has performed at top venues around the country and beyond in her career. Marla's been featured on The Oxygen Network, TNT, E!, and Sirius XM just to name a few. She appeared in the off-Broadway show JAPS: The Jewish American Princesses of Comedy and has been a regular at Caroline's on Broadway, Stand-Up New York, Gotham Comedy Club, The Nantucket Comedy Festival and LA Comedy Festival.
Born and raised in New York, John Ziegler is a regular on the NYC Comedy Club circuit. In 2016 John won the Funniest Comic on the East Coast contest at Mohegan Sun. John's performed with top comics such as Sebastian Maniscalco, Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Bruer, and Robert Klein. He's currently headlining top venues across the country and regularly tours with legendary comedian Bobby Collins. John just filmed his first comedy special this summer.
Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are mandatory upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.