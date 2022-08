Stand-Up Comes to Bay Street Theater in September

Opening one month from tonight, The CM Performing Arts Center presents CABARET on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre!

August 17, 2022

Previously announced Broadway and Hollywood stars Edie Falco and Chris Messina will be joined by fellow stars Marin Ireland, Katie Finneran, and Ben Shenkman for a staged reading of Thornton Wilder's classic American play Our Town at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 7:00 pm.