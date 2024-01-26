Spotlight: Leslie Odom, Jr. at Staller Center for the Arts

Leslie Odom, Jr. in Solo Show on Long Island!

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Broadway Star Leslie Odom, Jr. to perform at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University on March 9. The Staller Center invites you to be in "the room where it happens" with Leslie Odom, Jr., on March 9 for An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Renowned across stage, screen, and song, Odom, Jr. is best known for his roles as Aaron Burr in Hamilton and Purlie in Purlie Victorious. The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning artist will showcase an unforgettable array of music from his new album, Broadway and beyond. Leslie Odom, Jr. joins us fresh off the critically acclaimed Broadway show Purlie Victorious, bringing his "tonal perfection" (New Yorker) to Staller. Odom, Jr.'s return-to-Broadway performance stunned critics and audiences alike with his natural charisma and charm, reflecting his power as an artist. The comedy-turned-musical originally premiered in 1961 to widespread critical acclaim. Though the revival was only supposed to run through early January of 2024, its success extended its engagement by another month.

"Leslie Odom Jr. instantly stands out … it's Odom who carries the play's weight as it shifts from genre to genre and reveals further layers of character." –New York Times.

The event will showcase Odom, Jr.'s ability to bring passion to classics and his own personal, contemporary pieces. The show will feature music from his new album When a Crooner Dies, past originals, and fan favorites from the hit show Hamilton. Tickets are available for the performance only, starting at $95. For performance tickets, visit stallercenter.com




