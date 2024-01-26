Spotlight: BELOW DECK | BATTLE OF THE BOSUNS at Patchogue Theatre

Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns at Patchogue Theatre

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Cultural Arts Playhouse Photo 4 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Spotlight: BELOW DECK | BATTLE OF THE BOSUNS at Patchogue Theatre

Below Deck:  Battle of the Bosuns is happening at Patchogue Theatre on February 17th.

Get ready for an interactive nautical adventure full of stories, games, behind the scene secrets, and much more! This is “knot” your ordinary night ashore with Malia White and Eddie Lucas.

Call the box office at 631-207-1313 or go online at patchoguetheatre.org to purchase tickets today! 




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
THE REAL EAST END BRASS (REEB!) and SOULED OUT Come to the Bay Street Theater i Photo
THE REAL EAST END BRASS (REEB!) and SOULED OUT Come to the Bay Street Theater in March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced THE REAL EAST END BRASS (REEB!) and SOULED OUT will rip up the stage with dance music on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 

2
EastLine Theatre Brings Pulitzer Winner THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK To Lindenhurst Photo
EastLine Theatre Brings Pulitzer Winner THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK To Lindenhurst

EastLine Theatre will open their season this February at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst with The Diary of Anne Frank. Based on the remarkable true story and the beloved bestseller The Diary of a Young Girl, The Diary of Anne Frank was the 1956 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

3
Bay Street Theater To Host MOTOWN NIGHT Benefit For The Butterfly Effect Featuring THAT MO Photo
Bay Street Theater To Host MOTOWN NIGHT Benefit For The Butterfly Effect Featuring THAT MOTOWN BAND

Join Bay Street Theater for a Motown Night benefit featuring THAT MOTOWN BAND! Dance the night away to your favorite Motown classics and support a wonderful cause.

4
Mike Birbiglia Adds New Peformances At Bay Street Theater For Summer 2024 Photo
Mike Birbiglia Adds New Peformances At Bay Street Theater For Summer 2024

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the addition of TWO more MIKE BIRBIGLIA performances at Bay Street this July. Due to popular demand performer, actor, and comedian Mike Birbiglia has added two more performances.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Special Offer: THE BLACK CIRCUS OF THE REPUBLIC OF BANTU at Boom ArtsSpecial Offer: THE BLACK CIRCUS OF THE REPUBLIC OF BANTU at Boom Arts
Special Offer: Summer Registration at Stagedoor ManorSpecial Offer: Summer Registration at Stagedoor Manor
Special Offer: BROADWAY BIRTHDAYS/JESSICA VOSK at Segerstrom Center for the ArtsSpecial Offer: BROADWAY BIRTHDAYS/JESSICA VOSK at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Special Offer: INTIMATE APPAREL at North Coast RepSpecial Offer: INTIMATE APPAREL at North Coast Rep

Videos

Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Video
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS
An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion in Long Island An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)Tracker
Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns in Long Island Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)Tracker
Pinkalicious The Musical in Long Island Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)Tracker
Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024 in Long Island Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)Tracker
An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo in Long Island An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)Tracker
Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family in Long Island Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)Tracker
An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in Long Island An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)Tracker
An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off in Long Island An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)Tracker
Emerson Legacy Concert in Long Island Emerson Legacy Concert
Staller Center for the Arts (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You