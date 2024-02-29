Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM H. MACY at Patchogue Theatre

An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo is happening at Patchogue Theatre on March 16th.



William H. Macy is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, an Emmy and SAG Award winning actor, and a writer in theater, film, and television. Most recently he was in the independent feature film MAYBE I DO, the Hulu mini-series THE DROPOUT, and starred in the Showtime series SHAMELESS, for which he was nominated twice for a Best Actor Emmy Award and has won twice for the SAG Award. Macy's film credits include SEABISCUIT, THE COOLER, MAGNOLIA, BOOGIE NIGHTS, JURASSIC PARK III, FARGO, TNT'S DOOR TO DOOR, WILD HOGS, and ROOM. William H. Macy made his feature directorial debut with RUDDERLESS, the closing film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. THE LAYOVER, his second film, was released in 2017 followed by his third film, KRYSTAL, in April of 2018. In addition, Macy is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company.



