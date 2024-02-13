Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH MIRA SORVINO at Patchogue Theatre

An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' will be happening at Keswick Theatre March 1st.



Mira Sorvino can currently be seen starring on the series SHINING VALE opposite Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear for Starz and is coming off back-to-back series for Ryan Murphy – HOLLYWOOD for Netflix and AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT for FX. Mira was recently seen opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in STUBER for 20th Century Studios in addition to Mary Harron’s THE EXPECTING for Quibi. Sorvino won the Academy Award, a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle for her performance in MIGHTY APHRODITE. She received additional Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the miniseries HUMAN TRAFFICKING (opposite Donald Sutherland) and for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in HBO's NORMA JEAN AND MARILYN (also earning her an Emmy Award nomination). In 2016, she was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the Milano International Film Festival for her work in MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS opposite Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon.



