Spotlight: ALAN RUCK at Patchogue Theatre

An Evening with Alan Ruck and Screening of 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' will be happening at Patchogue Theatre April 6th.



Alan Ruck just completed his 4th season as a regular on HBO’s critically acclaimed "Succession" and this season was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Supporting actor in a drama series. In 2022 he costarred in the Hulu limited series, "The Dropout" which chronicles the real-life and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her controversial medical start up Theranos. In addition, he Costarred in the Amazon studios "The Burial" starring opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx. He also joined the cast of the sequel to the 2017 award winning crime drama "Wind River: The Next Chapter" for Castle Rock Entertainment. He was already a seasoned young theatre actor originating the role of Don Carney in Neil Simon’s “Biloxi Blues” on Broadway when director John Hughes came to see his co-star Matthew Broderick in the show. Thanks to the visit, Alan ended up with second lead in Hughes iconic film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”



Since then, Alans other films have included “War Machine,” “Dreamland,” “Extraordinary Measures”, “I Love You Beth Cooper,” “Ghost Town”, “Cheaper by the Dozen”, “Three for the Road” “Bloodhounds of Broadway”, “Three Fugitives,” “Young Guns II,” “Star Trek Generations”, “Speed” and “Twister”. He can also be seen opposite Geena Davis, in the ESPN miniseries “Bronx is Burning” in which he starred with John Turturro and Oliver Platt.







Call the box office at 631-207-1313 or go online at patchoguetheatre.org to purchase tickets today!