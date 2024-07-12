See Jennifer Holliday Live In NYC And Fire Island Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Nardicio and the Red Eye Guys will present the one and only Jennifer Holliday for 2 nights, one in NYC and one on Fire Island, next weekend July 26th and 27th at 8pm.



The Red Eye Guys (Nardicio, Taylor Shubert, Samuel Benedict and Adam Klesh) are the new owners of the legendary Ice Palace, America's longest running LGBTQ+ nightclub in the US and Red Eye NY, a premiere music venue based in Times Square, are bringing you the one and only Jennifer Holliday next Friday and Saturday at 8pm at Red Eye Friday, and The Ice Palace Saturday, respectively.



Jennifer Holliday catapulted to stardom 35 years ago in the smash Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, with her show-stopping performance as Effie “Melody” White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She was discovered at age 17 while singing in her church choir in Houston, Texas by dancer Jamie Patterson, who persuaded her to move to New York City, where she made her Broadway debut in Vinnette Carroll's Your Arms Too Short To Box With God as a featured soloist. Beyond Broadway, Ms. Holliday appeared as Lisa Knowles on the Fox TV dramedy, Ally McBeal. She has also enjoyed a successful recording career, winning Grammy Awards for her mesmerizing performances of “And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going” (1982) and Duke Ellington's “Come Sunday” (1985). Ms. Holliday has also received rave reviews for her first album in two decades, The Song Is You (2014).

This is a rare opportunity to see this legend on stage.Musical direction by Mark Hartman. With Endea Owens (Steven Colbert Show) on bass, Jakubu Griffin on drums and Stantawn Kendrick on reeds.

Limited tickets are left for Friday at Red Eye NY and Saturday (just and can be purchased at www.redeyetickets.com

There are late night boats to the mainland Saturday and Sunday and you can book a room at the newly renovated Grove Hotel if you choose the Fire Island show (https://www.grovehotel.com/ ) Red Eye NY is at 355 West 41st Street and The Ice Palace is 1 Ocean Walk, Cherry Grove Fire Island.

