SEUSSICAL, CINDERELLA, and More Announced for Engeman Theater 2022-2023 Children's Theater Season

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced its 2022-2023 Children's Theater Season.

The season starts off with BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Enjoy the songs such as "Be Our Guest" and "Tale as Old as Time". September 24 - October 30, 2022

For the holiday season, the company brings back one of its most popular holiday shows - FROSTY. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! November 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Next up, Princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Based on the popular movie, FROZEN JR. February 4 - March 5, 2023

In the Spring, SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL hits the stage. "Oh the Thinks You Can Think!" Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL is a musical not to be missed! April 1 - April 30, 2023

Next up, THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old. For Stanley, life is too normal. He longs to travel the world, do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. May 27 - July 2, 2023

The 2022-2023 season concludes with CINDERELLA! A carriage, a gown, a shoe and lots of bibbidy bobbity boo! The beloved tale of Cinderella's magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. July 22 - August 27, 2023

Tickets are $20 for all performances. Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at The Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. For group rates or to host a birthday party at The John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-2900. The theater is also home to The John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, offering classes and camp programs for children. For more information call 631-261-2900.