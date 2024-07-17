SAL VIVIANO: PERFECTLY FRANK – A CENTURY OF SINATRA Will Be Presented By Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents Sal Viviano: Perfectly Frank - A Century of Sinatra, Saturday, July 20, 7:30PM at LTV Studios in East Hampton. Veteran Broadway star, recording artist, and concert headliner Sal Viviano presents a multimedia celebration of the Frank Sinatra songbook and the life and musical legacy of this great American icon. Viviano, who worked with and recorded for many of the songwriters whose songs Sinatra popularized, also offers compelling personal, intimate, and humorous commentary. You'll have to fight the urge to sing along as Viviano pays tribute to the legendary style and romantic musical gifts that "Ol' Blue Eyes" gave to us all, featuring all of the authentically vintage arrangements.

Sal Viviano, "a luxuriant Vocalist with effortless style" (New York Times) has sung in nearly 800 Pops Concerts with 200+ Symphony Orchestras Worldwide. A Detroit native, Viviano earned his Union Cards doing theater, jingles, voice-overs, and commercials in Chicago. On Broadway, he made his debut in The Three Musketeers (1984), and co-starred in Romance/Romance, City of Angels, Falsettos, The Life, and The Full Monty.

LTV Studios, cabaret's new home in the Hamptons, presents the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. In addition to Sal Viviano, this summer's schedule opened with shows starring Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, and Tovah Feldshuh, and continues through August with shows starring Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

