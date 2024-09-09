Risa Finkel Returns to Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH RISA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Risa Finkel returns to the majestic former Marshall Field estate, now the treasured Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, in Sunday in the Park with Risa. On what is sure to be a beautiful autumn afternoon, Finkel will perform with music director Paul Greenwood on piano, Rex Benincasa on percussion, and Boots Maleson on bass. The show is directed by Geoffrey Stoner, with creative consultant David Friedman. Finkel will offer an eclectic program of songs, both familiar and new, combined with stories and humor, that celebrate the values we cherish most: freedom, family, love, opportunity and community.

Sunday in the Park with Risa follows Finkel's successful A Grand Night For Singing, performed on June 28th at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, as part of the Caumsett Foundation Summer Sunset Series.

Risa Finkel has had a long and illustrious career. She has appeared on stages and in concert venues on Long Island, in New York City and around the country as an actress and as a singer of music ranging from the American Popular songbook, to Broadway and opera. In addition to her love of performing and singing, Finkel has always had a great interest in story-telling. Over the years, She has found that the best way to combine all of these talents and interests is in the art form of cabaret.

The Caumsett Foundation works closely with New York State Parks and the community toward a common mission: to support and enhance Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve as a unique and historic environment on Long Island's north shore. The Foundation is dedicated to education, low-impact recreation, historic and environmental preservation and conservation of the scenic value, natural heritage and cultural history of the site.

