Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three

Masterfully directed by Christine Boehm , the beautiful five person cast is absolutely top-notch. Long Island theatre vets Emily Gates Linda May , Ana McCasland, Ryan Nolin, and Jack Seabury are thrilling in each of their performances. The brilliantly curated score of Sondheim's classics - with a couple of obscure gems mixed in - highlight some of the biggest shows ever created like Company, Gypsy, West Side Story, and Follies among others. The entire company is truly extraordinary. Incidentally, Ms. McCasland hilariously serves as the show's Narrator announcing the songs and giving the audience random fun facts about Sondheim in addition to taking part in a couple of numbers while the others take on the majority performances. Indeed, thunderous applause and roars of laughter abound from the enthusiastic audience.