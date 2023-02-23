Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three

Feb. 23, 2023  
Attending a musical revue is always great fun. If you are a regular attendee of the theatre, it breaks up the monotony of attending the standard musical or play as a revue is a completely sung through and engaging extravaganza. And when you have a wonderful production like Side By Side By Sondheim, it is a heartfelt and rousing celebration of one of the most prolific leaders in American theater. It also showcases his collaboration with such notables as Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rogers, Richard Rogers, and Jule Stein.
Now running through March 18th at Port Jefferson's gorgeous Theater Three, this joyous show is all about having fun as well as learning about the late, great Stephen Sondheim.
Masterfully directed by Christine Boehm, the beautiful five person cast is absolutely top-notch. Long Island theatre vets Emily Gates, Linda May, Ana McCasland, Ryan Nolin, and Jack Seabury are thrilling in each of their performances. The brilliantly curated score of Sondheim's classics - with a couple of obscure gems mixed in - highlight some of the biggest shows ever created like Company, Gypsy, West Side Story, and Follies among others. The entire company is truly extraordinary. Incidentally, Ms. McCasland hilariously serves as the show's Narrator announcing the songs and giving the audience random fun facts about Sondheim in addition to taking part in a couple of numbers while the others take on the majority performances. Indeed, thunderous applause and roars of laughter abound from the enthusiastic audience.
The clever creative team at the Long Island venue is also wonderful. Randall Parsons' set is a relatively open bi-level stage with lovely little touches of decorations all around making for seamless movement as the players work the stage. This is heightened by Jason Allyn's stunning costumes and the three piece band that sits on stage and engages the cast here and there. Also, Steve Uilhen, another Theatre Three regular, designs the atmospheric lighting adding to the festivities. It is apparent that everyone is having a great time in this show.
And so, Theatre Three certainly has another hit on their hands with this incarnation of Side By Side By Sondheim. I do hope to see this thrilling show done more. When you have an exemplary cast, wonderful director, and an amazing band, you simply have to indulge.



