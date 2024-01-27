Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at John W. Engeman Theatre

With the book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, John Simpkins mounts an updated version of the 1996 off-Broadway hit.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' FOOTLOOSE Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' FOOTLOOSE

Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at John W. Engeman Theatre

We've all been there with the ups and downs of relationships. The musical I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change hilariously pokes fun at the good, the bad, and all of the in-betweens from dating to weddings to dealing with kids and in-laws. Now playing through March 3rd at the exquisite John W. Engeman Theatre of Northport, this musical is superbly directed and choreographed by John Simpkins. With the book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, Mr. Simpkins mounts an updated version of the 1996 off-Broadway hit.

The brilliant cast includes Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg, and Jason SweetTooth Williams with Matt DaSilva and Lauren Echausse understudying. I had the great pleasure of seeing Mr. DaSilva's opening night in Mr. Williams' place. They went seamlessly from scene to scene playing various characters ranging from teenagers to people their own age to senior citizens. This is an interesting piece as it is performed in a series of vignettes. Each scene is independent from one another, but they all have a running theme of love and relationships.

The company is hilarious in the scene entitled "And Now The Parents". Matt and Gina's characters have just told their parents (Lauren and Danny in old-fashioned clothing and coke-bottle specs) they're breaking up. They go into the song "Hey There, Single Guy/Gal" where they ask them what they are going to do now that they've broken up. In other words, blaming both for the break-up. Typical parents. A heartfelt scene the audience loves is Ms. Weinberg in "The Very First Dating Video of Rose Ritz" (complete with one of those circle cell phone holder light things). It is an emotional rollercoaster you will find yourself laughing and tearing up during this scene. The entire company is extraordinary.

On the clever creative team, Kyle Dixon's set is well done. This is a very busy show, so it relies mostly on rolling pieces for seamless scene changes. Dustin Cross' costumes are beautiful with many quick changes that seemed to have gone swimmingly. Add in John Burkland's excellent lighting and you will find this a visually stunning production.

A wonderful cast, hilarious stories, and the beautiful John W. Engeman Theatre make this a great theatre experience. You'll find yourself laughing at the dramatizations and relating to them at the same time.

Photo courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theatre: Gina Naomi Baez, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Danny Bernardy, and Lauren Weinberg




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

From This Author - Melissa Giordano

Melissa has been covering theatre for BroadwayWorld for the past eight years and has loved every second of it. She is consistently inspired by the talent of the artists of her beloved Long Island and ... (read more about this author)

Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at John W. Engeman TheatreReview: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at John W. Engeman Theatre
Review: THE GIN GAME at Theatre ThreeReview: THE GIN GAME at Theatre Three
Review: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The GatewayReview: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The Gateway
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre ThreeReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three

Videos

Get A First Look at I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at The John W. Engeman Theater Video
Get A First Look at I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at The John W. Engeman Theater
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS
Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns in Long Island Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)Tracker
An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo in Long Island An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)Tracker
Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family in Long Island Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)Tracker
An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in Long Island An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)Tracker
Pinkalicious The Musical in Long Island Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)Tracker
An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off in Long Island An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)Tracker
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in Long Island One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (2/09-2/25)Tracker
An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion in Long Island An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)Tracker
Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024 in Long Island Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You