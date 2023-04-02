Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: You'll experience many "Moments to Remember" if you see Plaza Theatrical's production of FOREVER PLAID at Elmont Memorial Library Theatre

This production runs through April 2, 2023.

Apr. 02, 2023  

The jukebox musical. They're either one of the best theater experiences of your life (Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, & Juliet, or A Beautiful Noise) or the bane of your existence (Good Vibrations, Hot Feet!, The Times They Are A Changin'). Jukebox musicals have been around for centuries. In 1728, The Beggar's Opera premiered and became known as the original jukebox musical. Although they have been around for a long time, jukebox musicals had a huge surge in popularity thanks to the Fab Five known as Bubbling Brown Sugar (1976), Ain't Misbehavin' (1978), 42nd Street (1980), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (1989, still being staged at community theaters all across the country) and Forever Plaid (1990).

Forever Plaid is a musical revue about the fictional musical group The Plaids, an ode to the doo-wop guy groups of the 1950s. On their way to picking up their prospective signature plaid tuxedos, the high school quartet are fatally struck by a bus filled with Catholic school girls on their way to see The Beatles American premiere on The Ed Sullivan Show. With never having the opportunity to perform, The Plaids are granted one last wish from God and are given the opportunity to perform their first and final concert where upon completion they must return to Heaven.

Forever Plaid is a warm cup of nostalgia. Tommy Ranieri directs and choreographs an intimate celestially charming production. The set design, by Josh Warner, and lighting design, by Raj Budhram, is heavenly. The stage is otherworldly perfectly accentuated with the color of morning glory. The Plaids perform in front of a doorway that is backlit by the night sky symbolizing Heaven's door. They also perform surrounded by a halo of light symbolizing their ascension as angels. The music is a mash-up of classic 50's songs including: "Three Coins in the Fountain", "Rags to Riches" and "Love is a Many Splendored Thing", just to name a few. Performing The Plaids' setlist is a top-notch trio featuring Brian Sweeney (Piano), Ryan Slavin (Bass) & Josh Zaid (Drums). After reading the setlist in my playbill, I was unsure if the trio would be able to carry off the tunes on their own. Then the lights went out and you all of a sudden hear the angelic harmonies of The Plaids, reassuring you that the Plaids and trio are a match made in Heaven.

The Plaids (Connor Barr, Cody Garcia, John Mezzina Hannigan, & Patrick Yeboah) are phenomenal. Each member is given their own moment to shine and, boy, do they ever. Each song gets even better as the show progresses. Some of my favorite numbers included: "Moments to Remember" Sixteen Tons" "Scotland the Brave" and "Rags to Riches". The Plaids really take the "plunge" with their performance of "Crazy 'Bout You Baby." Their tribute to Perry Como is a warm as one of his cardigans. The true highlight of the evening was their tribute to The Ed Sullivan Show, which features appearances from the many classic characters that were always featured including Topo Gigio & Senor Wences; this tribute is a perfect example of musical comedy. The show itself is overall very sweet and instantly relatable. While addressing the universal theme of fear of the unknown after death, the show also conveys the theme to never take any moment for granted as every second of life is precious and must be lived to the fullest

Plaza Theatrical's Production of Forever Plaid is playing at the Elmont Memorial Library Theatre through April 2, 2023. You can purchase tickets for the show here: Click Here

Plaza Theatricals always puts on a fantastic show. If you're unable to see Forever Plaid, be sure to mark on your calendars to see their upcoming production of Mamma Mia from May 20, 2023 to June 04, 2023.

(L-R: John M Hannigan, Patrick Yeboah, Cody Garcia, Back row: Connor Barr)
Courtesy of Plaza Theatricals
Patrick Yeboah
Courtesy of Plaza Theatricals
Cody Garcia
Courtesy of Plaza Theatricals
John M. Hannigan
Courtesy of Plaza Theatricals​​​​
(L-R: Connor Barr, John M. Hannigan, Cody Garcia, Patrick Yeboah
Courtesy of Plaza Theatricals
(L-R: Cody Garcia, John M. Hannigan, Patrick Yeboah, Connor Barr & their plungers)
Courtesy of Plaza Theatricals




