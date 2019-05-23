RUBBER ROOM Pilot Featured At The Long Island International Film Expo

It's the Breakfast Club for Teachers! This absurdist comedy follows Mark Knowles, a snobbish Bristtish transplant, on suspension from his job as a Principal of a NYC public high school to a Detention Center ("Rubber Room"), for a indefinite period. He quickly makes himself at odds with his zany fellow "cell" mates.

Adrien is a long-time resident of the Rubber Room with a penchant for violence; Malinda, a potential love interest and the sage assistant principal who likes to play coy; Dilshan, the first teacher to find "inner-peace" in the Rubber Room, but being under the finger of Claire, the cougar-ish Superintendent who controls the room and sees Mark as a potential threat. As Mark undergoes the tension of having his personal and professional integtrity challenged he slowly is being taught about sacrifice, tolerance of others, and especially oneself. Will Mark learn his lesson before it's too late or will he be confined to the Rubber Room forever?