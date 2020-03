It has been announced that the previously scheduled QUILTERS at Adelphi PAC has been cancelled.

"Quilters" the story of a pioneer woman and her seven daughters was set to be presented at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) from Tuesday, March 24, through Sunday, March 29.

Please visit pac.adelphi.edu for more information.





