QUILTERS To Be Performed At Adelphi PAC This March

"Quilters" the story of a pioneer woman and her seven daughters will be presented at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) from Tuesday, March 24, through Sunday, March 29.

The joyous and moving celebration of American womanhood combines music, dance movement, and scenes of vivid dramatic intensity. It blends a series of interrelated scenes into a rich mosaic which captures the sweep and beauty, the terror and joy, the harsh challenge and abiding rewards of frontier life.

Written by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek, "Quilters" is directed by Nick Petron. The show was a record-setting regional theater success before heading to Broadway and the Edinburgh Festival.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24; Wednesday, March 25, (with a post-show discussion); Thursday, March 26; Friday, March 27; and Saturday, March 28, in the Olmsted Theatre in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. Matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You