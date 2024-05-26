Previews: PIPPIN at CAP Merrick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAP Merrick has some "magic to do" over the next month! Their latest theatrical venture, PIPPIN opened last night, May 25th! Directed by the visionary Bruce Grossman, the production is fresh, mysterious and magical. It's perfect for anyone seeking something completely fulfilling. The choreography by Natalie Baquet is both faithful to original Broadway choreographer Bob Fosse, and also maintaining a sense of movement that is new and exciting.Shiloh Bennett serves as the musical director for this show, and as always he delivers a cast that sounds more magical than ever before. Samantha Eagle designed the costumes for this production, and the result is something very extraordinary, and completely mystifying.

Russell Goetz, Domenick Napoli and Anthony Orellana star in the titular role of "Pippin," each bringing something exciting and daring to the role. Goetz brings an honest and vibrant "Pippin" to the stage in his CAP Merrick debut, he is not to be missed. Napoli brings his signature set of vocals and charm to the role. Orellana brings his trademark individuality to the role of "Pippin." Rotating in the role of "the Leading Player," are Taneisha Corbin, Shea McMahon, and Natalie Baquet. Corbin soars in this part, giving a new definition of magic, complete with her crystal clear vocals. McMahon brings their well known comic energy and seamlessly remains truthful to the source material while making the part their own. Baquet's dedication to the Fosse essence is clear, commanding the stage with a fiery energy. Any pairing of this leading pair is a recipe for success, and is not to be missed!

Appearing in the role of "Catherine," are the incredible Alyssa Paciullo, the charming Danielle Jenkin, and the effervescent Kayla Stallone. Each of these artists bring something fresh and new to the wonderful "Catherine!" Appearing as "Catherine's" son, "Theo," are Joey Carlino, Eric Vaglio and Lucas Lacona.

Spreading sunshine in the role of the guileful "Fastrada" are the comic-genius Sydnee LaBuda, the kooky Alisa Barsch, and the side-splitting Kendra Perry. Appearing as the lovable "Lewis," son of "Fastrada," are the hilarious Brendan Smith and Lorenzo Hilliard, with Anthony Orellana at certain performances.

No production of PIPPIN is complete without someone to lead us all to power. "Charlemagne" is played with roof-raising expertise by Jon Hordos and Jay Braiman, both in their respective CAP Merrick debuts, and returns to the role! Liz Spencer, Patrice Richardson and Christine Baehrle split the role of "Berthe," "Pippin's" grandmother. Spencer brings her signature wit and charm to the role, commanding the room with exceptional ease. Richardson brings a fresh sweetness and refreshing honesty to the already lovable character in her CAP Merrick debut. Baehrle brings a powerful voice and a meticulous, well-thought energy to this role in her CAP Merrick performance debut.

Completing the cast are the ensemble. Operating as a well-oiled machine, these dancers and singers are particularly well-prepared to bring this show to life. The ensemble consists of Jillian Cordeira, Summer Cohen, Leigh Corrado, Samantha Fales, Nick Suwalski, Nick Allen, Andrew J. Koehler, and some principals rotating in and out throughout the run.

Get your tickets to this extraordinary production before it closes on June 16th!

