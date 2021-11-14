Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

Performances run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Nov. 14, 2021  

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened WHITE CHRISTMAS. Performances run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is The Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. WHITE CHRISTMAS is an uplifting musical and a perfect way to spend holiday time with your loved ones.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago

Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Keith Lee Grant

Elizabeth McGuire and Julia Springer and the Cast of White Christmas

Elizabeth McGuire, Julia Springer, Keith Lee Grant and Suzanne Mason

Aaron Young and Meadow Nguy

Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton

Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton

Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton and the cast of White Christmas

Ensemble Members of White Christmas

Julia Springer, Nick Abbott and Elizabeth McGuire

AnnaBelle Deaner

Suzanne Mason and Keith Lee Grant

Meadow Nguy and Aaron Young

Suzanne Mason, Keith Lee Grant, AnnaBelle Deaner, Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago

Keith Lee Grant, AnnaBelle Deaner, Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago

Darien Crago

Daniel Plimpton, Darien Crago, Meadow Nguy and Aaron Young with the cast of White Christmas

Daniel Plimpton

Stephen Valenti

Meadow Nguy and Aaron Young

Emily Applebaum and Joshua Keen

Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago

Darien Crago and Meadow Nguy

Darien Crago and Meadow Nguy

Darien Crago, Justin Campbell and Meadow Nguy

Darien Crago, Justin Campbell and Meadow Nguy

Nick Abbott, Evan Sheets, Nick Monaldo, Justin Campbell, Meadow Nguy and Ryan Rodino

The Orchestra-Camille Johnson, Joel Levy, Robert Dalpiaz, Russell Brown, Josh Endlich, Joe Boardman, Brent Chiarello and Jenna Thompson

Sound Designer Laura Shubert joins with The Orchestra-Camille Johnson, Joel Levy, Robert Dalpiaz, Russell Brown, Josh Endlich, Joe Boardman, Brent Chiarello and Jenna Thompson

Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Terry Palasz

Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Terry Palasz

Keith Lee Grant

Elizabeth McGuire and Julia Springer

Elizabeth McGuire and Julia Springer

Darien Crago, Stephen Valenti and Daniel Plimpton

Darien Cargo, Stephen Valenti and Daniel Plimpton

Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna

Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna

Meadow Nguy, Ryan Roldino, Maya Imani, Evan Sheets, Nick Monaldo and Terry Palasz

Director Matt Kunkel with the cast that includes-Nick Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Justin Campbell, Sydney Chow, Darien Crago, AnnaBelle Deaner, Keith Lee Grant, Joshua Keen, Suzanne Mason, Elizabeth McGuire, Nick Monaldo, Meadow Nguy, Terry Palasz, Daniel Plimpton, Ryan Roldino, Evan Sheets, Julia Springer, Stephen Valenti, Aaron Young, Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna

Aaron Young and Meadow Nguy

Aaron Young and Meadow Nguy

Aaron Young, Matt Kunkel and Meadow Nguy

Nick Abbott, Stephen Valenti and Justin Campbell

Nick Abbott, Stephen Valenti and Justin Campbell

Stephen Valenti and Matt Kunkel

Stephen Valenti and Matt Kunkel

Sydney Chow, Emily Applebaum, Maya Imani, Julia Springer and Elizabeth McGuire

Sydney Chow, Emily Applebaum, Maya Imani, Julia Springer and Elizabeth McGuire

Aaron Young, Meadow Nguy, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton

Aaron Young, Meadow Nguy, Matt Kunkel, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy