Photos: WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport
Performances run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.
The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened WHITE CHRISTMAS. Performances run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is The Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. WHITE CHRISTMAS is an uplifting musical and a perfect way to spend holiday time with your loved ones.
For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago
Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Keith Lee Grant
Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Keith Lee Grant
Elizabeth McGuire and Julia Springer and the Cast of White Christmas
Elizabeth McGuire, Julia Springer, Keith Lee Grant and Suzanne Mason
Aaron Young and Meadow Nguy
Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton
Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton
Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton and the cast of White Christmas
Ensemble Members of White Christmas
Julia Springer, Nick Abbott and Elizabeth McGuire
Suzanne Mason and Keith Lee Grant
Meadow Nguy and Aaron Young
Suzanne Mason, Keith Lee Grant, AnnaBelle Deaner, Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago
Keith Lee Grant, AnnaBelle Deaner, Meadow Nguy, Aaron Young, Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago
Darien Crago
Daniel Plimpton, Darien Crago, Meadow Nguy and Aaron Young with the cast of White Christmas
Meadow Nguy and Aaron Young
Emily Applebaum and Joshua Keen
Daniel Plimpton and Darien Crago
Darien Crago and Meadow Nguy
Darien Crago and Meadow Nguy
Darien Crago, Justin Campbell and Meadow Nguy
Darien Crago, Justin Campbell and Meadow Nguy
Nick Abbott, Evan Sheets, Nick Monaldo, Justin Campbell, Meadow Nguy and Ryan Rodino
The Orchestra-Camille Johnson, Joel Levy, Robert Dalpiaz, Russell Brown, Josh Endlich, Joe Boardman, Brent Chiarello and Jenna Thompson
Sound Designer Laura Shubert joins with The Orchestra-Camille Johnson, Joel Levy, Robert Dalpiaz, Russell Brown, Josh Endlich, Joe Boardman, Brent Chiarello and Jenna Thompson
Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Terry Palasz
Suzanne Mason, AnnaBelle Deaner and Terry Palasz
Keith Lee Grant
Elizabeth McGuire and Julia Springer
Elizabeth McGuire and Julia Springer
Darien Crago, Stephen Valenti and Daniel Plimpton
Darien Cargo, Stephen Valenti and Daniel Plimpton
Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna
Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna
Meadow Nguy, Ryan Roldino, Maya Imani, Evan Sheets, Nick Monaldo and Terry Palasz
Director Matt Kunkel with the cast that includes-Nick Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Justin Campbell, Sydney Chow, Darien Crago, AnnaBelle Deaner, Keith Lee Grant, Joshua Keen, Suzanne Mason, Elizabeth McGuire, Nick Monaldo, Meadow Nguy, Terry Palasz, Daniel Plimpton, Ryan Roldino, Evan Sheets, Julia Springer, Stephen Valenti, Aaron Young, Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna
Director Matt Kunkel with the cast that includes-Nick Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Justin Campbell, Sydney Chow, Darien Crago, AnnaBelle Deaner, Keith Lee Grant, Joshua Keen, Suzanne Mason, Elizabeth McGuire, Nick Monaldo, Meadow Nguy, Terry Palasz, Daniel Plimpton, Ryan Roldino, Evan Sheets, Julia Springer, Stephen Valenti, Aaron Young, Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna
Director Matt Kunkel with the cast that includes-Nick Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Justin Campbell, Sydney Chow, Darien Crago, AnnaBelle Deaner, Keith Lee Grant, Joshua Keen, Suzanne Mason, Elizabeth McGuire, Nick Monaldo, Meadow Nguy, Terry Palasz, Daniel Plimpton, Ryan Roldino, Evan Sheets, Julia Springer, Stephen Valenti, Aaron Young, Maya Imani and Austin Iovanna
Aaron Young and Meadow Nguy
Aaron Young and Meadow Nguy
Aaron Young, Matt Kunkel and Meadow Nguy
Nick Abbott, Stephen Valenti and Justin Campbell
Nick Abbott, Stephen Valenti and Justin Campbell
Stephen Valenti and Matt Kunkel
Stephen Valenti and Matt Kunkel
Sydney Chow, Emily Applebaum, Maya Imani, Julia Springer and Elizabeth McGuire
Sydney Chow, Emily Applebaum, Maya Imani, Julia Springer and Elizabeth McGuire
Aaron Young, Meadow Nguy, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton
Aaron Young, Meadow Nguy, Matt Kunkel, Darien Crago and Daniel Plimpton