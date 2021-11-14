Photos: WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened WHITE CHRISTMAS. Performances run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is The Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. WHITE CHRISTMAS is an uplifting musical and a perfect way to spend holiday time with your loved ones.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy