Photos: Joe Iconis' PUNK ROCK GIRL Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the World Premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL with book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island Composer Joe Iconis (Broadway's Be More Chill), arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (Broadway's The Lightning Thief), directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (Worldwide Associate for Book Of Mormon), musical direction by Jennifer Peacock, and in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment. The show opened on January 22 and will run through February 27, 2022. The Argyle Theatre is located at 34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island.

PUNK ROCK GIRL is a new musical featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more!

16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs ... until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, PUNK ROCK GIRL is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: Aladdin), Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans (Regional: The Scottsboro Boys), Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde (Lincoln Center's The Black Clown), Lauren Marcus (Broadway: Be More Chill), Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre (National Tour: A Night With Janis Joplin), Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro (Regional: Hairspray), and Brad Weatherford.

The creative team includes Associate Direction and Choreography by Leonard Sullivan, Set Design by Nate Bertone, Costume Design by Jen Caprio, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias Jr and Prop Design by Steven Velasquez. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Savino, with Assistant Stage Manager Leah V. Pye, and 2nd ASM/CSM Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy