Photos: Joe Iconis' PUNK ROCK GIRL Opens at The Argyle Theatre

The show will run through February 27, 2022.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the World Premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL with book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island Composer Joe Iconis (Broadway's Be More Chill), arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (Broadway's The Lightning Thief), directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (Worldwide Associate for Book Of Mormon), musical direction by Jennifer Peacock, and in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment. The show opened on January 22 and will run through February 27, 2022. The Argyle Theatre is located at 34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island.

PUNK ROCK GIRL is a new musical featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more!

16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs ... until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, PUNK ROCK GIRL is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: Aladdin), Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans (Regional: The Scottsboro Boys), Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde (Lincoln Center's The Black Clown), Lauren Marcus (Broadway: Be More Chill), Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre (National Tour: A Night With Janis Joplin), Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro (Regional: Hairspray), and Brad Weatherford.

The creative team includes Associate Direction and Choreography by Leonard Sullivan, Set Design by Nate Bertone, Costume Design by Jen Caprio, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias Jr and Prop Design by Steven Velasquez. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Savino, with Assistant Stage Manager Leah V. Pye, and 2nd ASM/CSM Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Punk Rock Girl Opening Night

Evan Pappas, Marty Rubin, Mark Perlman, Dylan Perlman

Natalie Powers, Seth Eliser, Jackson Mattek, Kayla Catan, Jaylan Evans, Kelly McIntyre, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Philippe Arroyo, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Brooke Shapiro and Kaloniee Gallimore

Natalie Powers

Brooke Shapiro

Jaylan Evans

Kelly McIntyre and Ashley LaLonde

Lauren Marcus

Kelly McIntyre and Ashley LaLonde

Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser

Natalie Powers, Seth Eliser, Jackson Mattek, Kayla Catan, Jaylan Evans, Kelly McIntyre, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Philippe Arroyo, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Brooke Shapiro and Kaloniee Gallimore

Jackson Mattek and Philippe Arroyo

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Will Roland

Amanda Flynn, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Joe Iconis, Will Roland, Max Friedman, Danielle Gimbal, Harrison Chad, Charlotte Marks, Charlie Rosen, Alexa Spiegel, Ian Kagey, Bailey Ford and Carly Heitner

Rob Rokicki and Joe Iconis

Rob Rokicki

Joe Iconis

Rob Rokicki and Joe Iconis

Rob Rokicki, Jennifer Werner and Joe Iconis

Jennifer Werner

Rob Rokicki, Dylan Perlman, Mark Perlman, Jennifer Werner, Alison Savino, Joe Iconis and Evan Pappas

The Band that includes-Russel Brown, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Mike Lawshe, AnnMarie Buonaspina, Ray Sabatello, Peter Averso and Jim Waddell

The Cast-Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Ashley LaLonde, Kelly McIntyre, Brad Weatherford, Brooke Shapiro, Philippe Arroyo, Jaylan Evans, Jackson Mattek, Seth Eliser, Kaloniee Gallimore, Natalie Powers, Kayla Catan, Mikaela Rada and Lauren Marcus

Members of The Creative Team-Jennifer Werner, Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki and Jennifer Peacock join with Natalie Powers, Seth Eliser, Jackson Mattek, Kayla Catan, Jaylan Evans, Kelly McIntyre, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Phillippe Arroyo, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Brooke Shapiro and Kaloniee Gallimore

Members of The Creative Team-Jennifer Werner, Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki and Jennifer Peacock join with Natalie Powers, Seth Eliser, Jackson Mattek, Kayla Catan, Jaylan Evans, Kelly McIntyre, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Phillippe Arroyo, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Brooke Shapiro and Kaloniee Gallimore

Philippe Arroyo

Seth Eliser

Kayla Catan

Kelly McIntyre

Kelly McIntyre

Brooke Shapiro

Jackson Mattek

Mikaela Rada

Kaloniee Gallimore

Brad Weatherford

Jaylan Evans

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

Jordan Leigh McCaskill

Natalie Powers

Ashley LaLonde

Ashley LaLonde

Brad Weatherford and Mikaela Rada

The Wardrobe Department-Kristin Hutchins, James Terrell, Bobbi Morse, Rissa Eskew and Chrissy Menfri

Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kayla Catan, Kelly McIntyre, Brooke Shapiro and Jaylan Evans

Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kayla Catan, Kelly McIntyre, Brooke Shapiro and Jaylan Evans

Jaylan Evans, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Ashley LaLonde and Kaloniee Gallimore

Kelly McIntryre, Ashley LaLonde and Lauren Marcus

Ashley LaLonde, Kelly McIntyre and Lauren Marcus

Joe Iconis and Brooke Shapiro

Jennifer Werner and Jennifer Peacock

Jackson Mattek and Seth Eliser

Jackson Mattek and Seth Eliser


