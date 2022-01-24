Photos: Joe Iconis' PUNK ROCK GIRL Opens at The Argyle Theatre
The show will run through February 27, 2022.
Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the World Premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL with book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island Composer Joe Iconis (Broadway's Be More Chill), arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (Broadway's The Lightning Thief), directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (Worldwide Associate for Book Of Mormon), musical direction by Jennifer Peacock, and in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment. The show opened on January 22 and will run through February 27, 2022. The Argyle Theatre is located at 34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island.
PUNK ROCK GIRL is a new musical featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more!
16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs ... until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, PUNK ROCK GIRL is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.
The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: Aladdin), Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans (Regional: The Scottsboro Boys), Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde (Lincoln Center's The Black Clown), Lauren Marcus (Broadway: Be More Chill), Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre (National Tour: A Night With Janis Joplin), Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro (Regional: Hairspray), and Brad Weatherford.
The creative team includes Associate Direction and Choreography by Leonard Sullivan, Set Design by Nate Bertone, Costume Design by Jen Caprio, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias Jr and Prop Design by Steven Velasquez. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Savino, with Assistant Stage Manager Leah V. Pye, and 2nd ASM/CSM Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Punk Rock Girl Opening Night
Evan Pappas, Marty Rubin, Mark Perlman, Dylan Perlman
Natalie Powers, Seth Eliser, Jackson Mattek, Kayla Catan, Jaylan Evans, Kelly McIntyre, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Philippe Arroyo, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Brooke Shapiro and Kaloniee Gallimore
Kelly McIntyre and Ashley LaLonde
Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser
Jackson Mattek and Philippe Arroyo
Jason SweetTooth Williams and Will Roland
Amanda Flynn, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Joe Iconis, Will Roland, Max Friedman, Danielle Gimbal, Harrison Chad, Charlotte Marks, Charlie Rosen, Alexa Spiegel, Ian Kagey, Bailey Ford and Carly Heitner
Rob Rokicki, Jennifer Werner and Joe Iconis
Rob Rokicki, Dylan Perlman, Mark Perlman, Jennifer Werner, Alison Savino, Joe Iconis and Evan Pappas
The Band that includes-Russel Brown, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Mike Lawshe, AnnMarie Buonaspina, Ray Sabatello, Peter Averso and Jim Waddell
The Cast-Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Ashley LaLonde, Kelly McIntyre, Brad Weatherford, Brooke Shapiro, Philippe Arroyo, Jaylan Evans, Jackson Mattek, Seth Eliser, Kaloniee Gallimore, Natalie Powers, Kayla Catan, Mikaela Rada and Lauren Marcus
Members of The Creative Team-Jennifer Werner, Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki and Jennifer Peacock join with Natalie Powers, Seth Eliser, Jackson Mattek, Kayla Catan, Jaylan Evans, Kelly McIntyre, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Phillippe Arroyo, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Brooke Shapiro and Kaloniee Gallimore
Philippe Arroyo
Jackson Mattek
Mikaela Rada
Kaloniee Gallimore
Brad Weatherford
Jordan Leigh McCaskill
Brad Weatherford and Mikaela Rada
The Wardrobe Department-Kristin Hutchins, James Terrell, Bobbi Morse, Rissa Eskew and Chrissy Menfri
Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kayla Catan, Kelly McIntyre, Brooke Shapiro and Jaylan Evans
Jaylan Evans, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Ashley LaLonde and Kaloniee Gallimore
Kelly McIntryre, Ashley LaLonde and Lauren Marcus
Jennifer Werner and Jennifer Peacock
Jackson Mattek and Seth Eliser
