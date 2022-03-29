Photos: Inside Opening Night of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL at The John W. Engeman Theater
A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL runs through Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Opening Night of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL took place at the John W. Engeman Theater on Saturday, March 26.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Adapted from Chazz Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name and based on the classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.
To purchase tickets visit: www.engemantheater.com or call their Box Office at 631.261.2900.
Photo credit: Courtesy of John W. Engeman Theatre
Emily Ann Stys
Gracie Phillips and Mackenzie Meadows
Joshua La Force
Gracie Phillips, Emily Ann Stys, Cate Benioff
Frankie Rocco, and Cate Benioff
Kaisheem Fowler-Bryant
The cast of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL
Richard Dolce, Jennifer Collester, Gianna Palminteri, Chazz Palminteri, Patti Oa??Neill, Kevin Oa??Neill
Shaina Vencel and Mackenzie Meadows
Mackenzie Meadows
Chazz Palminteri and the cast of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL
Benjamin Stayner,, Ray Sabatello, Bob Dalpiaz, Laura Shubert, Russel Brown, Josh Endlich, and Teddy Motz
Benjamin Stayner, Ray Sabatello, Bob Dalpiaz, Russel Brown, Josh Endlich and Teddy Motz
Nia Lee Nelson-Williams
Gracie Phillips
Nia Lee Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Cate Benioff
Steven Gagliano
Cate Benioff, Steven Gagliano, Gracie Phillips
Mike Cefalo,Chazz Palminteri, Michael Deaner, Shaina Vencel, Charlie Marcus
Jesse Sharp, Michael Barra, Mike Keller, Chazz Palminteri, Mike Backes, Christopher deProphetis, Martin Bonventre
Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Nia Lee Nelson-Williams, Jasmine Lawrence, Chazz Palminteri, Kaisheem Fowler-Bryant, Mackenzie Meadows, Yasir Muhammad
Chazz Palminteri and Mackenzie Meadows
Chazz Palminteri and Shaina Vencel
Mike Cefalo and Mackenzie Meadows
The cast and creative team of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL with Chazz Palminteri and Theater Co-Owners Richard Dolce and Kevin Oa??Neill
Mike Keller, Michael Barra, Paul Stancato, Martin Bonventre, Charlie Marcus, Christopher deProphetis, Jesse Sharp, Mike Backes
Yasir Muhammad
Bryson Jacobi Jackson
Martin Bonventre
Michael Deaner
Charlie Marcus and Michael Deaner
Frankie Rocco, Tyler Dema, Steven Gagliano
Paul Stancato and Felicia Finley
Mackenzie Meadows and Michael Deaner
Tyler Dema
Frankie Rocco