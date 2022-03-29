Photos: Inside Opening Night of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Opening Night of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL took place at the John W. Engeman Theater on Saturday, March 26.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Adapted from Chazz Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name and based on the classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL runs through Sunday, May 8, 2022.

To purchase tickets visit: www.engemantheater.com or call their Box Office at 631.261.2900.