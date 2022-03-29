Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL at The John W. Engeman Theater

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL runs through Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mar. 29, 2022  

Opening Night of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL took place at the John W. Engeman Theater on Saturday, March 26.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Adapted from Chazz Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name and based on the classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

To purchase tickets visit: www.engemantheater.com or call their Box Office at 631.261.2900.

Photo credit: Courtesy of John W. Engeman Theatre

Emily Ann Stys

Gracie Phillips and Mackenzie Meadows

Joshua La Force

Jesse Sharp

Gracie Phillips, Emily Ann Stys, Cate Benioff

Paul Stancato and Mike Keller

Frankie Rocco, and Cate Benioff

Kaisheem Fowler-Bryant

The cast of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL

Richard Dolce, Jennifer Collester, Gianna Palminteri, Chazz Palminteri, Patti Oa??Neill, Kevin Oa??Neill

Shaina Vencel and Mackenzie Meadows

Mackenzie Meadows

Chazz Palminteri and the cast of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL

Cate Benioff

Benjamin Stayner,, Ray Sabatello, Bob Dalpiaz, Laura Shubert, Russel Brown, Josh Endlich, and Teddy Motz

Benjamin Stayner, Ray Sabatello, Bob Dalpiaz, Russel Brown, Josh Endlich and Teddy Motz

Nia Lee Nelson-Williams

Gracie Phillips

Nia Lee Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Cate Benioff

Mike Keller

Steven Gagliano

Cate Benioff, Steven Gagliano, Gracie Phillips

Mike Cefalo,Chazz Palminteri, Michael Deaner, Shaina Vencel, Charlie Marcus

Jesse Sharp, Michael Barra, Mike Keller, Chazz Palminteri, Mike Backes, Christopher deProphetis, Martin Bonventre

Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Nia Lee Nelson-Williams, Jasmine Lawrence, Chazz Palminteri, Kaisheem Fowler-Bryant, Mackenzie Meadows, Yasir Muhammad

Chazz Palminteri and Mackenzie Meadows

Chazz Palminteri and Shaina Vencel

Mike Cefalo and Mackenzie Meadows

The cast and creative team of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL with Chazz Palminteri and Theater Co-Owners Richard Dolce and Kevin Oa??Neill

Mike Keller, Michael Barra, Paul Stancato, Martin Bonventre, Charlie Marcus, Christopher deProphetis, Jesse Sharp, Mike Backes

Yasir Muhammad

Bryson Jacobi Jackson

Martin Bonventre

Michael Barra

Paul Stancato

Michael Deaner

Charlie Marcus and Michael Deaner

Charlie Marcus

Frankie Rocco, Tyler Dema, Steven Gagliano

Felicia Finley

Paul Stancato and Felicia Finley

Mackenzie Meadows and Michael Deaner

Mike Cefalo

Mike Backes

Tyler Dema

Christopher deProphetis

Jasmine Lawrence

John Zamborsky

Frankie Rocco



