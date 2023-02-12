Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside WEST SIDE STORY Opening Night at The Argyle Theatre

The production runs through April 2nd.

Feb. 12, 2023  

The Argyle Theatre's production of West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield opened last night, Saturday, February 11, 2023 and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. The production runs through April 2nd.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre's finest accomplishments.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

"West Side Story and its tale of young love is a fantastic way to welcome in the Spring. Possibly my favorite musical of all time, this beautiful and iconic score and our amazing cast will have our audiences clamoring for more. We have extended our runs to accommodate the immense interest in this production." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast includes Wes Williams* as Tony (Nat'l Tour: An Officer and a Gentleman, Regional: Newsies), Sabina Collazo* (Barrington Stage's A Little Night Music) as Maria, Rosie García (New York Theatre: Encanto: The Experience) as Anita, Lucas Rodriguez (Oklahoma City Ballet) as Bernardo, Michael Morley (Off-Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+) as Riff with Anthony John Bourray, Matias Bruno, Jordan Bunshaft (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove (Regional: Nice Work If You Can Get It), Jonathan Cruz (Off-Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+), Dylan C. Goike (New York: The Black Count Of Monte Cristo), Megan Hasse (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Grease), Jasmine Maldonado (Regional: Avenue Q), Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre's Beaty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Ben Milan-Polisar (Off-Broadway: The Wizard of Oz), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Beauty and the Beast, Footloose) Tyler Okunski (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), Hannah Roberts (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Isabel Rodriguez (Regional: The Wolves), Jack Saleeby (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Katie Scarlett Swaney (Regional: Gypsy), Dan Teixeira (New York: HARMONY), Jonathan Tribe, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Regional: A Christmas Carol).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, Make-up Design by Tressa L. Cottone, Prop Master Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, the Production Stage Manager is Kellian Frank* with Assistant Stage Manager Eoghan Hartley*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets for West Side Story are priced from $59 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

* Member Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Evan Pappas (Artistic Director), Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner), Marty Rubin (General Manager), and Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)


The Cast of West Side Story


The Cast of West Side Story


Lucas Rodriguez and The Cast of West Side Story


The Cast of West Side Story


Wes Williams and Rosie Garrcia


Wes Williams and Rosie Garcia


The Cast of West Side Story


Lucas Vazquez


Lucas Vazquez


Mikey Marmann


Mikey Marmann


Todd Underwood (Co-Director and Choreographer) and Evan Pappas (Co-Director)


Gianna Vasquez Bartolini

Photos: Go Inside WEST SIDE STORY Opening Night at The Argyle Theatre Gianna Vasquez Bartolini


Jack Saleeby


Jack Saleeby


Jonathan Tribe


Jonathan Tribe


Anthony Bourray


Anthony Bourray


Evan Pappas, Sarah Goodman (Soud Designer) and Todd Underwood


Ben Milan-Polisar


Ben Milan-Polisar


Michael Morley


Michael Morley


Tyler Okunski


Tyler Okunski


Tressa L. Cottone (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design)


Megan Hasse


Megan Hasse


Jordan Bunshaft


Jordan Bunshaft


Isabel Rodriguez


Isabel Rodriguez


Katie Swaney


Katie Swaney


Wes Williams


Wes Williams


Rosie Garcia


Rosie Garcia


Lucas Rodriguez


Lucas Rodriguez


Lucas Rodriguez and Rosie Garcia


Sabina Collazo


Sabina Collazo


Wes Williams and Sabina Collazo


The Jets that includes-Michael Morley, Dylan C. Goike, Jack Saleeby, Tyler Okunski and Ben Milan-Polisar


Matias Bruno


Matias Bruno


Jasmine Maldonado


Jasmine Maldonado


Dylan C. Goike


Dylan C. Goike


Dan Teixeira


Dan Teixeira


Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove


Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove


Isabel Rodriguez, Jasmine Maldonado and Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove


Isabel Rodriguez, Sabina Collazo, Jasmine Maldonado, Rosie Garcia and Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove


Jonathan Cruz


Jonathan Cruz


The Sharks. Matias Bruno, Jonathan Cruz, Lucas Rodriguez and Dan Teixeira


Shannan Lydon


Shannan Lydon


Hannah Roberts


Hannah Roberts


Katie Swaney, Shannan Lydon and Megan Hasse


Sabina Collazo, Lucas Rodriguez and Rosie Garcia


Wes Williams and Michael Morley


Jonathan Tribe, Anthony Bourray and Jordan Bunshaft


Sam Naso and Tressa L. Cottone


Michael Morley, Dylan C. Goike, Jack Saleeby, Tyler Okunski, Ben Milan-Polisar, Hannah Roberts, Shannan Lydon, Katie Swaney and Megan Hasse


Liucas Rodriguez, Dan Teixeira, Jonathan Cruz, Matias Bruno, Sabina Collazo, Rosie Garcia, Isabel Rodriguez, Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove and Jasmine Maldonado


Jojo Minasi, Lucas Vazquez, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini and Mikey Marmann


Jojo Minasi


Jojo Minasi


The Cast of West Side Story


The Cast and Creative Team of West Side Story


Tressa L. Cotton, Bobbi Morse, Casey Ray, Callie Hester, Victoria Clark, Shannon Tarkington, Sarah Goodman, Brian Mucaria and Matt Walsh


Meg Rosenberg, Eoghan Hartley, Kellian Frank and Victoria Clark


Evan Pappas, Sam Naso, Tressa L. Cottone and Todd Underwood


Sarah Goodman, Matt Walsh and Brian Mucaria


Tressa L. Cotton, Casey Ray, Matt Walsh, Brian Mucaria, Gabby Duarte, Shannon Tarkington, Eoghan Hartley, Sam Naso, Sarah Goodman, Kellian Frank, Callie Hester, Meg Rosenberg, Victoria Clark and Nia Guzman





The Argyle Theatre's production of West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield opened last night, Saturday, February 11, 2023, and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. The production runs through April 2nd. Check out photos from the evening here!
