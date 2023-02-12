Photos: Go Inside WEST SIDE STORY Opening Night at The Argyle Theatre
The production runs through April 2nd.
The Argyle Theatre's production of West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield opened last night, Saturday, February 11, 2023 and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. The production runs through April 2nd.
Check out photos from the evening below!
Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre's finest accomplishments.
Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.
"West Side Story and its tale of young love is a fantastic way to welcome in the Spring. Possibly my favorite musical of all time, this beautiful and iconic score and our amazing cast will have our audiences clamoring for more. We have extended our runs to accommodate the immense interest in this production." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.
The cast includes Wes Williams* as Tony (Nat'l Tour: An Officer and a Gentleman, Regional: Newsies), Sabina Collazo* (Barrington Stage's A Little Night Music) as Maria, Rosie García (New York Theatre: Encanto: The Experience) as Anita, Lucas Rodriguez (Oklahoma City Ballet) as Bernardo, Michael Morley (Off-Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+) as Riff with Anthony John Bourray, Matias Bruno, Jordan Bunshaft (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove (Regional: Nice Work If You Can Get It), Jonathan Cruz (Off-Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+), Dylan C. Goike (New York: The Black Count Of Monte Cristo), Megan Hasse (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Grease), Jasmine Maldonado (Regional: Avenue Q), Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre's Beaty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Ben Milan-Polisar (Off-Broadway: The Wizard of Oz), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Beauty and the Beast, Footloose) Tyler Okunski (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), Hannah Roberts (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Isabel Rodriguez (Regional: The Wolves), Jack Saleeby (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Katie Scarlett Swaney (Regional: Gypsy), Dan Teixeira (New York: HARMONY), Jonathan Tribe, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Regional: A Christmas Carol).
The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, Make-up Design by Tressa L. Cottone, Prop Master Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, the Production Stage Manager is Kellian Frank* with Assistant Stage Manager Eoghan Hartley*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
Tickets for West Side Story are priced from $59 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.
* Member Actors' Equity Association
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director), Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner), Marty Rubin (General Manager), and Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)
Lucas Rodriguez and The Cast of West Side Story
Wes Williams and Rosie Garrcia
Wes Williams and Rosie Garcia
Lucas Vazquez
Mikey Marmann
Todd Underwood (Co-Director and Choreographer) and Evan Pappas (Co-Director)
Gianna Vasquez Bartolini
Jack Saleeby
Jonathan Tribe
Anthony Bourray
Evan Pappas, Sarah Goodman (Soud Designer) and Todd Underwood
Ben Milan-Polisar
Michael Morley
Tyler Okunski
Tressa L. Cottone (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design)
Megan Hasse
Jordan Bunshaft
Isabel Rodriguez
Katie Swaney
Wes Williams
Rosie Garcia
Lucas Rodriguez
Lucas Rodriguez and Rosie Garcia
Sabina Collazo
Wes Williams and Sabina Collazo
The Jets that includes-Michael Morley, Dylan C. Goike, Jack Saleeby, Tyler Okunski and Ben Milan-Polisar
Matias Bruno
Jasmine Maldonado
Dylan C. Goike
Dan Teixeira
Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove
Isabel Rodriguez, Jasmine Maldonado and Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove
Isabel Rodriguez, Sabina Collazo, Jasmine Maldonado, Rosie Garcia and Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove
Jonathan Cruz
The Sharks. Matias Bruno, Jonathan Cruz, Lucas Rodriguez and Dan Teixeira
Shannan Lydon
Hannah Roberts
Katie Swaney, Shannan Lydon and Megan Hasse
Sabina Collazo, Lucas Rodriguez and Rosie Garcia
Wes Williams and Michael Morley
Jonathan Tribe, Anthony Bourray and Jordan Bunshaft
Sam Naso and Tressa L. Cottone
Michael Morley, Dylan C. Goike, Jack Saleeby, Tyler Okunski, Ben Milan-Polisar, Hannah Roberts, Shannan Lydon, Katie Swaney and Megan Hasse
Liucas Rodriguez, Dan Teixeira, Jonathan Cruz, Matias Bruno, Sabina Collazo, Rosie Garcia, Isabel Rodriguez, Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove and Jasmine Maldonado
Jojo Minasi, Lucas Vazquez, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini and Mikey Marmann
Jojo Minasi
The Cast and Creative Team of West Side Story
Tressa L. Cotton, Bobbi Morse, Casey Ray, Callie Hester, Victoria Clark, Shannon Tarkington, Sarah Goodman, Brian Mucaria and Matt Walsh
Meg Rosenberg, Eoghan Hartley, Kellian Frank and Victoria Clark
Evan Pappas, Sam Naso, Tressa L. Cottone and Todd Underwood
Sarah Goodman, Matt Walsh and Brian Mucaria
Tressa L. Cotton, Casey Ray, Matt Walsh, Brian Mucaria, Gabby Duarte, Shannon Tarkington, Eoghan Hartley, Sam Naso, Sarah Goodman, Kellian Frank, Callie Hester, Meg Rosenberg, Victoria Clark and Nia Guzman