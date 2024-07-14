Photos: Go Inside Bay Street Theater's 32nd Annual Benefit Gala MAYBE THEY'RE MAGIC...!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, July 6, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted their annual EPIC full-blown gala extravaganza with special twists and exciting surprises, honoring show stopper Neil Patrick Harris, star of stage and screen (+food!) David Burtka, and East End community treasure Dr. Georgette Grier-Key.

Check out photos from the event below!



The star-studded event took place throughout Bay Street Theater, hosted by multi-Tony Nominee Marc Kudisch and featuring Tony Award-Winner Lena Hall, as well as Kyrie Courter, Gabriella Enriquez, Danny Rothman, and Pablo Francisco Torres.



This year's gala, titled MAYBE THEY'RE MAGIC...!, focused on the magic of Sondheim, as Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have both performed in Broadway shows with music or lyrics by Sondheim. Echoing Neil's love of magic and magicians, the theme of magic continued throughout the evening in the decor of the theater as it was transformed into a place of wonder, merriment, and enchantment in the presence of a professional magician who mystified guests.



MAYBE THEY'RE MAGIC...! was directed by Bay Street's Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz. The show was written by Will Pomerantz and Paul Anthony Mongelluzzo. Talent also included Musical Director James Bassi from Bay Street's Ragtime and Funny Man and prolific performer Richard Kind, adding his hilarious thoughts as he oversaw the live auction.



Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and Executive Director Tracy Mitchell announced the formation of the Luigi Caiola Musical Theater Fund in his memory and honor. Luigi's sister and Broadway producing partner, Rose Caiola accepted the award.



In attendance were dozens of celebrities on stage and screen, donors, patrons, and more, including Steven Todrys, Chairman of Bay Street's Board of Trustees, talented Broadway star Tovah Feldshuh, and "The View's" Joy Behar. Others making an appearance were Alan and Arlene Alda, Amanda Green, Howard McGillin, Robert Wilson, New York State Outgoing Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Jason Weinberg, Diana Cherryholmes (Director of the Office of Film & Cultural Affairs), and Bay Street Board Members and co-Gala Chairs Flora Schnall and David Fink.



The evening was dedicated to the memory of Broadway producer, Bay Street Board Member, and family man Luigi Caiola.

Red Carpet Photos by Barry Gordin

Party Photos by Phil Merritt

