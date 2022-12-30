Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE

Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center located at 265 E. Main Street, East Islip, NY will be presenting the musical comedy, Nunsense.

Get a first look at photos from the production below!

Nunsense opens on Friday, January 6, 2023, and will run through Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. This musical will be presented with live orchestration.

Nunsense Cast List

Stephanie Schrader - Reverend Mother

Kirby Mason - Sister Hubert

Jennifer DeCristofano - Sister Robert Anne

Kayla Murray - Sister Mary Leo

Emily Vaeth - Sister Mary Amnesia

Production Team

Directed by: Marian Waller

Musically Directed by: Sandra Vigliotti

Choreographed by: Brendan Bitler