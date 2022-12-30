Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE

Nunsense opens on Friday, January 6, 2023, and will run through Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.

Dec. 30, 2022  

Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center located at 265 E. Main Street, East Islip, NY will be presenting the musical comedy, Nunsense.

Get a first look at photos from the production below!

Nunsense opens on Friday, January 6, 2023, and will run through Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. This musical will be presented with live orchestration.

Nunsense Cast List

Stephanie Schrader - Reverend Mother

Kirby Mason - Sister Hubert

Jennifer DeCristofano - Sister Robert Anne

Kayla Murray - Sister Mary Leo

Emily Vaeth - Sister Mary Amnesia

Production Team

Directed by: Marian Waller

Musically Directed by: Sandra Vigliotti

Choreographed by: Brendan Bitler

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Nunsense Cast

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Nunsense Cast

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Nunsense Cast

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Nunsense Cast

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Nunsense Cast

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE

Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE

 




Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January Photo
Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January
Productions Over the Rainbow's GODSPELL will be on stage at Seneca Middle School, located at 850 Main Street in Holbrook, NY for two nights only: January 20th and 21st at 7PM.
Cast Announced For A CHROUS LINE at CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Cast Announced For A CHROUS LINE at CM Performing Arts Center
The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their star-studded cast of A CHORUS LINE, running from January 28 to February 11 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February Photo
All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February 4
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of audience favorite All Star Comedy for its 13th season.

More Hot Stories For You


Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in JanuaryProductions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January
December 30, 2022

Productions Over the Rainbow's GODSPELL will be on stage at Seneca Middle School, located at 850 Main Street in Holbrook, NY for two nights only: January 20th and 21st at 7PM.
Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSEPhotos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
December 30, 2022

Get a first look at Studio Theatre’s Bayway Arts Center's production of the musical comedy, Nunsense.
Cast Announced For A CHORUS LINE at CM Performing Arts CenterCast Announced For A CHORUS LINE at CM Performing Arts Center
December 27, 2022

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their star-studded cast of A CHORUS LINE, running from January 28 to February 11 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February 4All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February 4
December 20, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of audience favorite All Star Comedy for its 13th season.
Studio Theatre LI to Present PANIC ON THE FRONT PAGE in JanuaryStudio Theatre LI to Present PANIC ON THE FRONT PAGE in January
December 17, 2022

The Mercury Theater of the Air broadcast about a Martian invasion, the process of putting it together and the reaction that followed, as well as myths about it and the media reaction, are the topic of 'Panic on the Front Page,' a new play being presented by Studio Theatre Long Island Jan. 13 to Jan. 29.
share