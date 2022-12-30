Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Nunsense opens on Friday, January 6, 2023, and will run through Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.
Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center located at 265 E. Main Street, East Islip, NY will be presenting the musical comedy, Nunsense.
Get a first look at photos from the production below!
Nunsense Cast List
Stephanie Schrader - Reverend Mother
Kirby Mason - Sister Hubert
Jennifer DeCristofano - Sister Robert Anne
Kayla Murray - Sister Mary Leo
Emily Vaeth - Sister Mary Amnesia
Production Team
Directed by: Marian Waller
Musically Directed by: Sandra Vigliotti
Choreographed by: Brendan Bitler
Nunsense Cast
Nunsense Cast
Nunsense Cast
Nunsense Cast
Nunsense Cast
