Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has shared production photos of Ragtime, the Tony Award-winning grand finale of the 2022 Mainstage Season and the musical event of the summer. The sweeping and powerful musical based on the book of the same name by E.L. Doctorow is directed by Bay Street Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz, who brings with him much of the creative team that delivered the 2019 smash hit Evita. Ragtime begins previews this week on Tuesday, August 2, and runs through August 28.

The play will be in previews Tuesday through Friday, and will have its Opening Night on Saturday, August 6, at 8 p.m. Single seat tickets are currently available starting at $79.99. To purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 or visit baystreet.org.



With music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Terrence McNally, rediscover America with Ragtime, the epic musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's classic novel that captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. The worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine in this sweeping musical about America's Gilded Age when our nation was mixing, boiling, and changing. Will Pomerantz, Bay Street Theater's Associate Artistic Director, will bring together much of the creative team with which he staged Bay Street's extraordinary production of Evita to create a visionary new production of this Tony Award-winning contemporary classic to the East End.



The cast includes Kyrie Courter (Sarah); Derrick Davis (Coalhouse); Lora Lee Gayer (Mother); Zachary Prince (Tateh); Daniel Jenkins (Father); Harrison Bryan (Younger Brother); Davon Williams (Booker T. Washington); Clyde Voce (Matthew Henson); Rachel Parker (Sarah's Friend); Taylor Jackson (Harlem Woman); Cathryn Wake (Evelyn Nesbit); Victoria Huston-Elem (Emma Goldman); Ryan M. Hunt (Willie Conklin); Cecelia Ticktin (Kathleen), Will Hantz (The Boy); Sonnie Betts (The Girl); and Ian Lowe and Brianna Kaleen as Swings.



The creative team on Ragtime is: Will Pomerantz (Director); Christopher Grant and Lauren Grant (Co-Choreographers); James Bassi (Musical Director); Rick Sordelet (Fight Director); Anna Louizos (Scenic Designer); Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Designer); Meghan O'Beirne (Associate Costume Designer); Mike Billings (Lighting Designer); Dalton Hamilton (Assistant Lighting Designer / Programmer); Jon Weston (Sound Designer); John Millerd (Associate Sound Designer); Brian C. Staton (Projection Designer); Andrew Diaz (Props Designer); Ryan Touhey (Orchestrator); Tommy Kurzman (Hair/Makeup Designer); James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager); and Christine Catti (Assistant Stage Manager).



Photo credit: Lenny Stucker