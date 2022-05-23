Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened their production of KINKY BOOTS on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The show runs now through Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Check out all new production photos below!

KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the Tony Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this 'dazzling, sassy, and uplifting musical takes you from the floor of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! This joyous story, inspired by true-life events, is the ultimate fun night out. Come experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show!

KINKY BOOTS is Directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Rock Of Ages, Matilda, Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma, 1776; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith; Regional: Seattle 5th Ave., Goodspeed Musicals, Cape Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts), and Choreographed by Natalie Malotke (Engeman Theater: Rock Of Ages, Once; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Carnegie Hall, City Center, Lincoln Center; National Tour: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!; Regional: Pittsburgh Music Theatre, Northern Stage, TexArts and Wagon Wheel; Film: "SNL Season 47", "PBS - A Capitol Fourth").

Tickets are $80 for Saturday evenings and $75 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.