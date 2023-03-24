Photos: First Look At FOREVER PLAID At Plaza's Broadway Long Island

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, opened Forever Plaid on Saturday, March 18

Check out photos below!

Forever Plaid is produced by KEVIN F. HARRINGTON, directed and choreographed by

TOMMY RANEIRI and musical direction by BRIAN SWEENEY.

The creative team includes: BRUCE REBOLD (Artistic Director), JOSH WARNER (Scenic

Designer), BARBARA KIRBY (Costume Designer), RAJ BUDHRAM (Lighting Designer),

TOM ZACHARIAH (Sound Designer), LEXI HOLDER (Stage Manager) and JAMIBETH

MARGOLIES (Casting Director).

The cast of FOREVER PLAID features PATRICK YEBOAH as Francis, CODY GARCIA as

Sparky, CONNOR BARR as Jinx, JOHN MEZZINA HANNIGAN as Smudge, and includes

DYLAN RANDAZZO (swing) and JERQUINTEZ GIPSON (swing).

A classic 1950s all-male singing group returns to perform the show they never had the chance to do featuring such hits as Catch A Falling Star, 3 Coins in A Fountain, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, Rags to Riches and many more!

Forever Plaid continues through Sunday, April 2, 2023 (please visit PlazaTheatrical.com for

exact times and dates). Ticket prices are $49/$45 for seniors, and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870