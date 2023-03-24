Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At FOREVER PLAID At Plaza's Broadway Long Island

A classic 1950s all-male singing group returns to perform the show they never had the chance to do featuring Catch A Falling Star, 3 Coins in A Fountain, and more!

Mar. 24, 2023  

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, opened Forever Plaid on Saturday, March 18

Check out photos below!

Forever Plaid is produced by KEVIN F. HARRINGTON, directed and choreographed by
TOMMY RANEIRI and musical direction by BRIAN SWEENEY.

The creative team includes: BRUCE REBOLD (Artistic Director), JOSH WARNER (Scenic
Designer), BARBARA KIRBY (Costume Designer), RAJ BUDHRAM (Lighting Designer),
TOM ZACHARIAH (Sound Designer), LEXI HOLDER (Stage Manager) and JAMIBETH
MARGOLIES (Casting Director).

The cast of FOREVER PLAID features PATRICK YEBOAH as Francis, CODY GARCIA as
Sparky, CONNOR BARR as Jinx, JOHN MEZZINA HANNIGAN as Smudge, and includes
DYLAN RANDAZZO (swing) and JERQUINTEZ GIPSON (swing).

A classic 1950s all-male singing group returns to perform the show they never had the chance to do featuring such hits as Catch A Falling Star, 3 Coins in A Fountain, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, Rags to Riches and many more!

Forever Plaid continues through Sunday, April 2, 2023 (please visit PlazaTheatrical.com for
exact times and dates). Ticket prices are $49/$45 for seniors, and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870

photo credit: Lisa Schindlar

Forever Plaid Cast

Forever Plaid Cast

Forever Plaid Cast

Forever Plaid Cast




Samantha Massell to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater & Sag Ha Photo
Samantha Massell to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts
Samantha Massell has been cast as Rosalind Franklin in the lead role of the world premiere of the new musical Double Helix, scheduled to begin previews on Tuesday, May 30, as the opening show of Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' 2023 Mainstage Season.
Cast Set for Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM at The CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Cast Set for Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM at The CM Performing Arts Center
The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast and crew for The Long Island Premiere of The Prom.
Photos: First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At CM Performing Arts Center
The CM Performing Arts Center has opened their long awaited production of The Sound of Music on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Here's a first look at photos from both the Blue and Green casts!
Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway Photo
Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway
Check out a photo of Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks visiting Sally Struthers at Clue at The Gateway!

