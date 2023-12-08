Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Center's Holiday Main Stage Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL

Closing out CM Performing Arts Center's 51st Season is the holiday classic, Elf The Musical, running through December 17th.

Dec. 08, 2023

Closing out CM Performing Arts Center's 51st Season is the Holiday classic, Elf The Musical, running through December 17th. A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.

See photos below!

The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Tickets are almost sold out for the remainder of the performance. For Ticket Availability, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit Click Here

Photo Credit: ClicksByCourt Closing 

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical


Recommended For You