Photos: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS opened on Saturday, January 21st and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. Performances run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Con artist Lawrence Jameson (James D Sasser) is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions-that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson (Danny Gardner), shows up. When the new guy's lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty.

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' In The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Mandy Modic (National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).

The Creative Team includes James Olmstead (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

