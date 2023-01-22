Photos: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater
Performances run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.
The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS opened on Saturday, January 21st and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. Performances run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Check out our photos below!
Con artist Lawrence Jameson (James D Sasser) is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions-that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson (Danny Gardner), shows up. When the new guy's lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty.
DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' In The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Mandy Modic (National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).
The Creative Team includes James Olmstead (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).
The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.
For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
James D Sasser and Danny Gardner
James D Sasser and Danny Gardner
James D Sasser and Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger and James D Sasser
The Ensemble Cast that includes-Danielle Cooper, Alyssa Jacqueline, Christopher Morrissey, Broderick O'Neal, Kennedy Perez, Emily Renier, Noah Ruebuck and Bryce Valle
The Ensemble Cast that includes-Danielle Cooper, Alyssa Jacqueline, Christopher Morrissey, Broderick O'Neal, Kennedy Perez, Emily Renier, Noah Ruebuck and Bryce Valle
Suzanne Mason and Kent M. Lewis
Suzanne Mason and Kent M. Lewis
Gina Milo and Matthew Bryan Feld
Gina Milo and Matthew Bryan Feld
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger and James D Sasser
James D Sasser
Suzanne Mason, Emily Larger, James D Sasser, Danny Gardner, Gina Milo and Matthew Bryan Feld
Suzanne Mason, Emily Larger, James D Sasser, Danny Gardner, Gina Milo and Matthew Bryan Feld
Gina Milo and her daughter Olivia Mertz
Ken Mertz, Olivia Mertz and Gina Milo
Music Director James Olmstead with the band that includes-Daniel Mollett, Matthew Herman, Joe Boardman, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
Laura Shubert (Sound Design) joins with Music Director James Olmstead with the band that includes-Daniel Mollett, Matthew Herman, Joe Boardman, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
Drew Humphrey (Director), Mandy Modic (Choreographer) and James Olmstead (Music Director)
Drew Humphrey, Mandy Modic and James Olmstead
Mandy Modic, Matthew Bryan Feld and Drew Humphrey
Danny Gardner and Emily Larger
Danny Gardner and Emily Larger
Christopher Morrissey and Matthew Bryan Feld
AMANDA FULLER and Matthew Bryan Feld
AMANDA FULLER and Matthew Bryan Feld
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger and James D Sasser
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger and James D Sasser
Danny Gardner and James D Sasser
Danny Gardner and James D Sasser
Emily Larger, Suzanne Mason and Gina Milo
Emily Larger, Suzanne Mason and Gina Milo
James D Sasser and Matthew Bryan Feld
Christopher Morrissey
Christopher Morrissey
Noah Ruebuck
Noah Ruebeck and Christopher Wolf
James D Sasser and Noah Ruebeck
Cast members of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Cast members of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Cast and Creative Team of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Ashley Parizel, Danny Gardner and Craig Holzberg
Danielle Cooper
Danielle Cooper
Alyssa Jacqueline
Alyssa Jacqueline
Jon Yepez
Jon Yepez
Laura Park and Jon Yepez
Laura Park
Laura Park
Broderick O'Neal and Kennedy Perez
Broderick O'Neal
Broderick O'Neal
Kennedy Perez
Kennedy Perez
Emily Renier
Emily Renier