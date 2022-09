Photos: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Opens at The Argyle Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the final show of the season for Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre. Directed by Evan Pappas, Choreographed and Co-Directed by Shannon Lewis with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield, An American in Paris is inspired by the Academy-Award-winning 1951 film, the new stage musical features a ravishing score by George and Ira Gershwin and a fresh, sophisticated book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas.

An American in Paris began performances on September 15 in advance of its opening night on September 17 and will run through October 23, 2022 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).