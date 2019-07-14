Photo Coverage: The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Celebrates Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER. Performances began on Thursday, July 11 and run through Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Check out photos from the opening night party below!

Based on the 1977 blockbuster film, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER whisks you back to the 1970s, where open shirts, bell-bottoms, and disco were all the rage. Featuring music by The Bee Gees, this musical adaptation of the classic film is the story of a talented, streetwise kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape his dead-end life through dancing. Packed with disco classics including "Stayin' Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," "How Deep Is Your Love," and many more, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER sizzles with explosive energy and sensational dancing.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is Produced & Directed by RICHARD DOLCE, the Engeman Theater's Producing Artistic Director (Engeman Theater: God of Carnage, Miracle on 34th Street, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, A Christmas Story, Deathtrap, Other Desert Cities).

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is Choreographed by Breton Tyner-Bryan (TV: "Divorce" HBO, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, "Vinegar Tom," Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, "The Knick" HBO, "Manhattan Love Story" ABC).

The Musical Director is CHRIS RAYIS (Broadway: Frozen; National Tour: Hamilton, Elf, Man of La Mancha; Film: "The Last 5 Years;" Off-Broadway: Far From Heaven, Cruel Intentions). The Associate Choreographer is EMILY ULRICH. The Creative Team includes: Michael Bottari& Ronald Case (Scenic & Costume Design), AMANDA LEE (Costume Coordinator), Kurt Alger (Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), ETHAN CARLETON (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of Wojcik/Seay Casting (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and RACHEL HEIDE (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER features Michael Notardonato as Tony Manero, Missy Dowse as Stephanie Mangano and Andrea Dotto as Annette. The cast also features: CHRISTOPHER ROBERT HANFORD (Joey), Colin E. Liander(Monty), Gabriella Mancuso (Candy), STEVEN DEAN MOORE (Double J) Casey Shane(Gus) and Matthew Boyd SNYDER (Bobby C). The cast includes: Kelsey Andres, Ashley Brooke, Audrey Federici, James LaRosa, NICK MONALDO, LANE NORTHCUTT, Melissa Perry, ABBY PREM, YAEL REICH, SHELDON STEELE, DANIELLA TAMASI and EDUARDO URIBE.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Lane Northcutt



Lane Northcutt



Nick Monaldo



Nick Monaldo



Nick Monaldo and Lane Northcutt



Casey Shane



Casey Shane



Christopher Robert Hanford



Christopher Robert Hanford



Michael Notardonato



Michael Notardonato



Music Director Chris Rayis with members of the band that includes-Jordan Cunningham, Robert Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Russell Brown and Peter Greco



Chris Rayis (Music Director), Breton Tyner-Bryan (Choreographer) and Richard Dolce (Director)



Chris Rayis (Music Director), Emily Ulrich (Associate Choreographer), Breton Tyner-Bryan (Choreographer), Richard Dolce (Director) and Jennifer Collester Tully (Director of Productions)



Matthew Boyd Snyder



Matthew Boyd Snyder



Andrea Dotto



Andrea Dotto



Eduardo Uribe



Eduardo Uribe



Sheldon Steele



Sheldon Steele



Yael Reich



Yael Reich



James LaRosa



James LaRosa



Steven Dean Moore



Steven Dean Moore



Steven Dean Moore, Casey Shane, Christopher Robert Hanford and Matthew Boyd Snyder



Missy Dowse



Missy Dowse



Melissa Perry



Melissa Perry



Eduardo Uribe, Kelsey Andres, Yael Reich and Sheldon Steele



Kelsey Andres



Kelsey Andres



Ashley Brooke



Ashley Brooke



Ashley Brooke and Gabriella Mancuso



Gabriella Mancuso



Gabriella Mancuso



Colin E. Liander and Gabriella Mancuso



Colin E. Liander and Gabriella Mancuso



Colin E. Liander



Melissa Perry, Audrey Federici, Michael Notardonato, James LaRosa and Colin E. Liander



Abby Penn and Brandon Buse



Daniella Tamasi, Abby Penn, Nick Monaldo and Eduardo Uribe



Daniella Tamasi



Daniella Tamasi



Missy Dowse and Michael Notardonato



Missy Dowse and Michael Notardonato



Missy Dowse, Michael Notardonato and Andrea Dotto



Missy Dowse, Michael Notardonato and Andrea Dotto



The Cast of Saturday Night Fever



The Cast and Creative Team of Saturday Night Fever