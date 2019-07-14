Photo Coverage: The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Celebrates Opening Night
The John W. Engeman Theater presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER. Performances began on Thursday, July 11 and run through Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Check out photos from the opening night party below!
Based on the 1977 blockbuster film, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER whisks you back to the 1970s, where open shirts, bell-bottoms, and disco were all the rage. Featuring music by The Bee Gees, this musical adaptation of the classic film is the story of a talented, streetwise kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape his dead-end life through dancing. Packed with disco classics including "Stayin' Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," "How Deep Is Your Love," and many more, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER sizzles with explosive energy and sensational dancing.
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is Produced & Directed by RICHARD DOLCE, the Engeman Theater's Producing Artistic Director (Engeman Theater: God of Carnage, Miracle on 34th Street, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, A Christmas Story, Deathtrap, Other Desert Cities).
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is Choreographed by Breton Tyner-Bryan (TV: "Divorce" HBO, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, "Vinegar Tom," Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, "The Knick" HBO, "Manhattan Love Story" ABC).
The Musical Director is CHRIS RAYIS (Broadway: Frozen; National Tour: Hamilton, Elf, Man of La Mancha; Film: "The Last 5 Years;" Off-Broadway: Far From Heaven, Cruel Intentions). The Associate Choreographer is EMILY ULRICH. The Creative Team includes: Michael Bottari& Ronald Case (Scenic & Costume Design), AMANDA LEE (Costume Coordinator), Kurt Alger (Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), ETHAN CARLETON (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of Wojcik/Seay Casting (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and RACHEL HEIDE (Assistant Stage Manager).
The cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER features Michael Notardonato as Tony Manero, Missy Dowse as Stephanie Mangano and Andrea Dotto as Annette. The cast also features: CHRISTOPHER ROBERT HANFORD (Joey), Colin E. Liander(Monty), Gabriella Mancuso (Candy), STEVEN DEAN MOORE (Double J) Casey Shane(Gus) and Matthew Boyd SNYDER (Bobby C). The cast includes: Kelsey Andres, Ashley Brooke, Audrey Federici, James LaRosa, NICK MONALDO, LANE NORTHCUTT, Melissa Perry, ABBY PREM, YAEL REICH, SHELDON STEELE, DANIELLA TAMASI and EDUARDO URIBE.
For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lane Northcutt
Lane Northcutt
Nick Monaldo
Nick Monaldo
Nick Monaldo and Lane Northcutt
Christopher Robert Hanford
Christopher Robert Hanford
Music Director Chris Rayis with members of the band that includes-Jordan Cunningham, Robert Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Russell Brown and Peter Greco
Chris Rayis (Music Director), Breton Tyner-Bryan (Choreographer) and Richard Dolce (Director)
Chris Rayis (Music Director), Emily Ulrich (Associate Choreographer), Breton Tyner-Bryan (Choreographer), Richard Dolce (Director) and Jennifer Collester Tully (Director of Productions)
Matthew Boyd Snyder
Matthew Boyd Snyder
Eduardo Uribe
Eduardo Uribe
Sheldon Steele
Sheldon Steele
Yael Reich
Yael Reich
Steven Dean Moore
Steven Dean Moore
Steven Dean Moore, Casey Shane, Christopher Robert Hanford and Matthew Boyd Snyder
Eduardo Uribe, Kelsey Andres, Yael Reich and Sheldon Steele
Ashley Brooke and Gabriella Mancuso
Colin E. Liander and Gabriella Mancuso
Colin E. Liander and Gabriella Mancuso
Melissa Perry, Audrey Federici, Michael Notardonato, James LaRosa and Colin E. Liander
Abby Penn and Brandon Buse
Daniella Tamasi, Abby Penn, Nick Monaldo and Eduardo Uribe
Daniella Tamasi
Daniella Tamasi
Missy Dowse and Michael Notardonato
Missy Dowse and Michael Notardonato
Missy Dowse, Michael Notardonato and Andrea Dotto
Missy Dowse, Michael Notardonato and Andrea Dotto
The Cast of Saturday Night Fever
The Cast and Creative Team of Saturday Night Fever