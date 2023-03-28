Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway

Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks visited Sally Struthers and enjoyed the matinee of CLUE this past Saturday afternoon, March 25.

Check out a photo below!

When meeting the cast and Sally Struthers for the first time, he said of the show, "What a wonderful comedy! Done so well - I had a ball!! Congratulations to all and thank you for welcoming us so warmly."

Jerry Zaks is an American stage and television director, and actor. He won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play and Drama Desk Award for directing The House of Blue Leaves, Lend Me a Tenor, and Six Degrees of Separation and the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical and Drama Desk Award for Guys and Dolls.

Sally Struthers leads an all-star cast as Mrs. Peacock in CLUE at The Gateway through April 16, 2023.

Based on the iconic 1985 cult Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! Whether audience members are longtime followers or newcomers to CLUE, this comedic whodunit should offer a bloody good time.

