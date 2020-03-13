Patchogue Theatre is Suspending All Programming For 30 Days

Patchogue Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

In the interest of the health and safety of our patrons, artists, employees, and community, and as per the guidelines set by Gov Cuomo, we will be suspending all programming for 30 days, effective immediately. We will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities and hope to resume activities in mid-April. We will keep you informed with further updates.

For patrons with tickets to an upcoming performance, you will be contacted individually with the rescheduled date. If you're unable to make the new date, you will be issued a gift certificate that is transferable and has no expiration date.

The health and safety of our patrons is our utmost priority and we appreciate your patience, consideration, and cooperation as we make these difficult and disruptive decisions in an effort to promote public safety.

Sincerely,

Gary Hygom, Executive Director

and the entire team at Patchogue Theatre





