Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Presents A CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS Long Island Concert Orchestra

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents A Classical Christmas with Long Island Concert Orchestra on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices range between $29.00-$59.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Celebrate the holiday season with Patchogue Theatre's annual Classical Christmas Holiday Spectacular performed by the Long Island Concert Orchestra and a chorus of 100 voices. This festive concert will bring in the yuletide cheer with classical music selections from

Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker", Handel's Messiah, Beethoven: Choral Fantasy, Campogrande: Concerto for Audience, John Rutter Christmas Carols, R. Vaughn Williams' "Greensleeves," Christmas Favorites, and more.

Featuring Conductor & Music Director, Enrico Fagone

"Enrico Fagone has been defined by the classical music press as one of the world's most promising musicians at the international level. Even at an early age, the quality and depth of Enrico Fagone's musical experience surpassed the highest standards. (ranging from collaborations with Martha Argerich to popular music).

Enrico Fagone was born in Italy in 1979. He graduated cum laude in Double bass at the conservatory 'Giuseppe Nicolini'of Piacenza (Italy) with Leonardo Colonna and completed his studies with Franco Petracchi and Klaus Stoll (Berliner Philharmoniker 1965-2008). In addition, he complimented his studies in Composition with Jorge Bosso and in Orchestral Conducting at the "Claudio Abbado" School in Milan, and with Jorma Panula in Helsinki (Panula Academy).

Fagone is often invited as a Conductor and soloist the world over, and by numerous orchestras such as Dallas Symphony, Mendelsshon Chamber Orchestra Youth Strings-England, Napa Valley Symphony, I Cameristi del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Orchestra di Padova e del Veneto, Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, Chamber Orchestra of Rosario, National Orchestra of Paraguay, I Musici di Parma, Italian Ensemble-Teatro Bellini of Catania, Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana, I Virtuosi Italiani etc. Recently Maestro Fagone was invited to conduct an important Gala concert - "Premio Falstaff 2017" receiving the highest audience acclaim at the Teatro Verdi in Busseto-Parma (Birthplace of Giuseppe Verdi) with prominent vocalists; Vladimir Stoyanov ,Amarilli Nizza, and the Parma Opera-House Chorus. Performing the monumental repertoire of G. Verdi and G.Puccini.





