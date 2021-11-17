Patchogue Theatre Will Screen THE POLAR EXPRESS and Host Visits With Santa

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) presents a screening of The Polar Express followed by visits with Santa on stage, on Sunday, November 28 at 2:00pm. Tickets* are $10 plus reduced fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

*6 Ticket Limit Per Person

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. COVID-19 Policy FOR THE POLAR EXPRESS EVENT ONLY Children under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test, but patrons ages 18+ must show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend THE POLAR EXPRESS EVENT ONLY. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks, as per CDC Guidance. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Kick off the holiday season with a screening of The Polar Express and photos with Santa Claus. The whole family will enjoy this groundbreaking festive favorite from director Robert Zemeckis, starring the Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks. The films runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Immediately following the screening, the stage transforms into a magical Christmas scene where children can meet with Santa Claus while grown-ups have the opportunity to take photographs.