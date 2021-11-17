Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patchogue Theatre Will Screen THE POLAR EXPRESS and Host Visits With Santa

pixeltracker

The screening takes place on Sunday, November 28 at 2:00pm.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) presents a screening of The Polar Express followed by visits with Santa on stage, on Sunday, November 28 at 2:00pm. Tickets* are $10 plus reduced fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

*6 Ticket Limit Per Person

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. COVID-19 Policy FOR THE POLAR EXPRESS EVENT ONLY Children under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test, but patrons ages 18+ must show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend THE POLAR EXPRESS EVENT ONLY. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks, as per CDC Guidance. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Kick off the holiday season with a screening of The Polar Express and photos with Santa Claus. The whole family will enjoy this groundbreaking festive favorite from director Robert Zemeckis, starring the Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks. The films runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Immediately following the screening, the stage transforms into a magical Christmas scene where children can meet with Santa Claus while grown-ups have the opportunity to take photographs.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10894463


Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE HIT MEN: Classic Rock Supergroup Will Perform at Spencer Theater This Month
  • Upstart Crows Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • The International Shakespeare Center Announces 2022 Summer Rep Season