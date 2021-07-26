Patchogue Theatre Will Reopen at 100% Capacity in September

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced its reopening plans & COVID-19 guidelines for 2021. After more than a year of "intermission," Patchogue Theatre will resume its main stage programming at 100% capacity beginning in September.

As of May 19, New York State has adopted CDC guidelines which allow for venues to operate at 100% capacity with no social distancing. The Theater has 1,106 seats. Mask mandates have been lifted, but unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask. However, it's possible that guidelines can change by September. More information about the theatre's safety guidelines and upgrades can be found on the website at PatchogueTheatre.org.

This summer, Patchogue Theatre has been presenting free, small-scale performances under its marquee for attendees of Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Sundown Festival on Main Street. As part of its new "Emerging Artist Series," funded by the County of Suffolk, the first performance was on July 22nd featuring local singer/songwriter Dave March. The next performance will take place on August 5th featuring Jon and Anthony's Acoustic Jam followed by a performance on August 19th featuring Pete Mancini.

Patchogue Theatre's grand re-opening will take place on Friday, September 24th preceding The Moondog's performance of The Beatles White Album. The celebration continues on Saturday, September 25th with the SiriusXM comedy tour Kreeps With Kids featuring four dads with a shared philosophy on parenting.

October begins with the Michael Jackson tribute show I Am King on Friday, October 1st, a benefit for The Andrew McMorris Foundation, followed by the platinum-selling 90s band Toad The Wet Sprocket on Saturday, October 2nd. Up next is The Official Blues Brothers Revue in association with Dan Aykroyd, Judith Belushi, and musical director Paul Shaffer, on Saturday, October 8th. Motown Memories on Saturday, October 30th will celebrate the music of Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye.

Island Symphony Orchestra presents its fall concert on Sunday, November 7th. Then on Saturday, November 13th, Hammer of the Gods brings its ultimate Led Zeppelin experience to the theatre followed by Grammy-winning guitarist Pat Metheny's Side-Eye tour with pianist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson, produced in conjunction with The Bowery Presents, on Sunday, November 14th. The Linda Ronstadt Experience, featuring American Idol star Tristan McIntosh, is on Friday, November 19th and Patchogue Theatre's new comedy series Jokes on Main premieres on Friday, November 26th with comedians Julia Scotti, Billy Garan, Buddy Fitzpatrick and Mike Burton.

For the holidays, Patchogue Theatre will present the holiday rock event The Wizards on Winter on Saturday, November 27th and founding member of Cherish the Ladies and musical star of Riverdance, Eileen Ivers' Joyful Christmas on Friday, December 10th.

Before kicking off its main stage season, the theatre will host The Gateway's production of Disney's Newsies followed by Patchogue's 3rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Then, the Gateway returns in December with their Holiday Spectacular on Ice.

While most shows on the schedule are rescheduled performances from 2020, there are several new shows being presented for the 2021-2022 season. For the most up-to-date list of shows, including theatre rentals and special events, visit Patchogue Theatre's website at PatchgoueTheatre.org.