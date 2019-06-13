Patchogue Theatre Presents REBEL REBEL: THE MANY LIVES OF DAVID BOWIE-THE CONCERT

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents REBEL REBEL: The Many Lives of David Bowie - The Concerton Saturday, July 13 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $29 - $65, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

REBEL REBEL: The Many Lives Of David Bowie - The Concert is the ultimate journey through the many lives and sounds of David Bowie. Created and directed by Paul Horton, President of Century Artists Management Agency, LLC and Quinn Lemley (Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel, Burlesque To Broadway and Rita Hayworth - The Heat Is On!). This theatrical concert transports audiences to the world of Bowie with the greatest songs of rock and roll ever written; "Changes," "Heroes," "Space Oddity," "Starman," and "Fame".

Direct from New York City, this chameleon performance with three brilliant performers captures the otherworldly energy of Bowie's greatest characters Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke and Iconic Bowie backed by a full rock band.

Tim Young is the Iconic Bowie. A Grammy Award-winning vocalist, actor and songwriter from Ronkonkoma, NY, Tim made his Broadway debut with the original cast of Next To Normal, and went on to join the original casts of David Bowie's Lazarus and Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, the off-broadway play Afterglow, and he worked as a vocalist for the film The Greatest Showman. Tim also appeared as Pippin in Fosse Verdon on FX, and released an original version of "Corner of the Sky" from the musical Pippin, with Tony- and Grammy-winner Alex Lacamoire on Atlantic Records.

Tim has won two Grammy awards as a vocalist on the Grammy-winning soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman. He released his first creative project this summer as the co-composer and Executive Music Producer of Stuck, an original musical film and accompanying soundtrack starring Ashanti and Giancarlo Esposito. Tim is currently recording his first solo album, with the single "Supernova" to be released this fall.

Sam Given is Ziggy Stardust. A New York City based performer, Sam's recent credits include Rent at the Hollywood Bowl, Vinyl on HBO, The GetDown on Netflix, and The Courtesan in the Off-Broadway production of The Boys From Syracuse. When not traveling the country as Ziggy Stardust, Sam performs his one-man show, Millie Grams: Make Your Own Kind of Music in NYC.

Cory Alexander is The Thin White Duke. He has most recently been seen in an editorial for Vogue Paris as well as ad campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Z Cosmetics, and Mango. He can also be seen in Amanda Lepore's music video, "The Jean Geanie". Cory has previously been seen in productions of Godspell and Spring Awakening and a new musical called WAS. He is a NYC nightlife legend and icon who is stopped 5 to 10 times a day because of his likeness to David Bowie.

REBEL REBEL: The Many Lives Of David Bowie - The Concert transports audiences to the various worlds of David Bowie. After REBEL REBEL The Many Lives of David Bowie, audiences of all ages feel as though they actually experienced David Bowie live in concert.





