Patchogue Theatre Presents BEATLES '69

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Beatles '69, featuring The Moondogs performing both albums The Beatles recorded in 1969, Let It Be & Abbey Road, in their entirety, on Friday, November 1 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $25 - $45, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

The Moondogs have been faithfully covering the music of the Beatles for decades-everything from "Love Me Do" to "Drive My Car" to "The End." The current incarnation of the band had its genesis at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' 1964 arrival in America-and, of course, their iconic performances on the Ed Sullivan show that year.

Their special limited-edition Beatles shows have since become an annual event. In 2017, they performed Sgt. Pepper LIVE with a full horn section and multimedia show. For 2018, they celebrated George Harrison's 75th Birthday. In 2019, the band is presenting their Beatles '69 show, covering both albums the Beatles recorded in 1969, Let It Be and Abbey Road, from beginning to end.

The Moondogs are: Dave Giacone (drums/percussion), Fred Gilde (keys/vocals), Mick Hargreaves (guitar/vocals), Dan Koontz (keys/vocals), Joe Lauro (bass/vocals), Jeff Levitt (guitar) and Michael Schiano (guitar/vocals).





