Patchogue Theatre Named Finalist In L.I. Imagine Awards

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts was named a Finalist in the Claire Friedlander Arts & Culture Award category in The 8th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards.

The Long Island Imagine Awards was created to offer formal acknowledgement to some of Long Island's most effective and innovative nonprofit organizations. Last year's event attracted over 400 attendees from the nonprofit and business communities and an even larger crowd is expected this year.

Winners will be announced LIVE at the awards gala at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nominated organizations, their constituents and the Long Island business community are expected to attend.

More than 160 entries were submitted for consideration in 5 categories, including Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact and Arts & Culture. Patchogue Theatreis one of four finalists in the Arts & Culture category.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You