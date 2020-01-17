Patchogue Theatre Has Received NYSCA Grant

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced that it has been awarded with a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. NYSCA grants support the transformative impact of arts and culture in New York State.

Patchogue Theatre received the funding to partially support its newest endeavor, a brand new World Arts Series. The Series will include five separate performances throughout the year which showcase performing arts from different regions around the world. Each performance will entertain and welcome new and diverse audiences of all ages, showcase high-caliber, culturally significant performing acts that authentically represent the different communities in Suffolk County, and expose audiences to other cultures and art forms.

"One of the most exciting aspects of Patchogue Theatre is the diversity in programming," says Executive Director Gary Hygom."It continues to grow and build to represent the true diversity of Long Island as a whole."

A unique aspect of this project includes outreach to neighboring restaurants for Dinner-And-A-Show deals that pertain to the culture represented in the given performance.

PTPA will collaborate with Patchogue Arts Council as a visual arts consultant on week-long pop-up art exhibits in the theatre lobby that thematically relate to the programming within the Series. Patchogue Theatre has partnered with Patchogue Arts Council on satellite exhibits of this nature previously and had much success. These art exhibits serve to round out audience enrichment by exposing patrons to other culturally significant work through a second art form, offering another lens into the culture and traditions presented on stage. Additionally, these exhibits offer local artists the opportunity to increase their exposure at no cost.

Five-time Grammy-winning choral group from South Africa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, kicks off the new World Arts Series at Patchogue Theatre on Friday, January 31 at 8pm. For over 50 years, the group has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. Since the world discovered their powerful a cappella vocals from Paul Simon's Graceland album, the original members have welcomed a younger generation in their mission, passing along the tradition of storytelling and spreading a message of peace, love, and harmony to millions of people the world over.

The World Arts Series will also include performances from Grammy Award-nominated Celtic supergroup Cherish the Ladies 4/7 (representing Ireland), the world-touring production of Sugar Skull A Dia de Los Muertos Musical Adventure on September 26 (representing Mexico), award winning Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis on October 11 (representing Scotland), and The Acrobats of Tianjin on October 23 (representing China). More performances will be announced throughout the year.

Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.





