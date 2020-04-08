Patchogue Theatre Closes Until September

In anticipation of extended closures due to the virus pandemic, Patchogue Theatre is rescheduling all current PTPA performances through the end of August.

Read the full statement below:

We are continuing to monitor this ever-changing situation and will work to keep the community we love and support informed of what we are doing to keep everyone both safe and entertained.

What if I have tickets to a performance before September 1?

Your original ticket will be automatically held for the new date and guarantees your same seat. No additional action is required. To pursue other ticket reconciliation options or a refund. Email Info@PatchogueTheatre.org or call (631) 207-1313.

Will performances be rescheduled?

Yes. With very few exceptions, most performances that were scheduled before September 1 have been rescheduled for a new date, not canceled! Visit PatchogueTheatre.org for a list of upcoming performances.

Is the Box Office open?

The Box Office will be closed for the immediate future. However, a Board member will be returning emails and phone calls in the order they are received. Email Info@PatchogueTheatre.org or call (631) 207-1313.

Are you still selling tickets?

Yes! Tickets are still on sale to all performances from September on. Check out the schedule and purchase tickets online at PatchogueTheatre.org.

What Can I Do To Help?

We understand the economic impacts of this crisis and know that it has affected many of our generous sponsors and donors, as well. Should you wish to contribute to the Theatre during this difficult time, the support is always welcome. Click Here to Make a Donation





