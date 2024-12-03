Patchogue Theatre Announces THE MILLION DOLLAR EXPERIENCE: A CELEBRATION OF SUN RECORDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Million Dollar Experience: A Celebration Of Sun Records appearing on Saturday, February 15 2025.

It was a thrilling time in music history. Now, experience it live on stage. The Million Dollar Experience, a celebration of Sun Records and the birth of rock and roll. Relive the music of icons like Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, the man in black Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, the historic Million Dollar Quartet and more.

Tickets are $46 - $86 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11561857.

