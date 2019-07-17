Patchogue Theatre Announces THE LOADING DOCK Line-Up For August

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces its August line-up at The Loading Dock - its backstage "venue within a venue" showcasing new music and comedy on Long Island. Tickets to all Loading Dock shows are $20. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit LoadingDockPatchogue.com, call the Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

On Tuesday, August 6 at 8pm, The Loading Dock presents Comedy Night with Casey Balsham and Chuck Nice. Comedian Casey Balsham has been seen on Lifetime, NuVo TVs Stand Up and Deli er, Arise 360 News, TIDALs No Small Talk Series, and Gotham Comedy Live. Comedian Chuck Nice is the Host of Buy Like A Mega Millionaire on HGTV, and has been seen on the Today Show, guest hosted Joy Behar's Say Anything, and Co-hosted The View.

On Thursday, August 15 at 8pm, The Loading Dock presents Pete Mancini & The Hillside Airmen with Special Guest Joe Iadanza and His Beautiful Band. Diversion Records Recording Artist Pete Mancini got his start as the frontman and primary songwriter of Butchers Blind, a critically acclaimed rock band from NYC. His debut solo album Foothill Freeway explored the Americana influences that were a hallmark of his work with his former band.

In 2018, he released a live EP, Alive in Patchogue. Since signing with Diversion Records, Mancini has released three singles, Pine Box Derby, DUI Blues, and My Hometown. His second full length album Flying First Class was released in 2019. Mancini's songs have received glowing reviews and radio airplay around the world, and they continue to win over hearts and minds wherever they are heard.

Over the years, Mancini has opened for acts such as Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Pure Prairie League, Robbie Fulks, James Maddock, Marah, Steve Forbert, Larry Campbell & Theresa Williams, Kevin Gordon, and Iain Matthews.

Born of Italian immigrants and union activists, Joe Iadanza understands the passionate struggle of the American dream. With a voice that recalls Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin and songs that hearken to the impassioned storytelling of Springsteen and Leonard Cohen, this Long Island native's music is rooted in classic folk: honest and raw.

Joe's return to the road in 2019 is marked by the July release of his third studio album, Common Man. With words and music by Iadanza, Common Man is a folk-rock love letter about trust, starting over, and charting new relationships. Filled with deeply personal stories, rich symbolism, anthemic hooks, and a classic production vibe, this beautiful sounding record is a leap forward for Iadanza in terms of songwriting, delivery, and production.





