Patchogue Theatre Announces New Jokes on Main Comedy Series

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced a brand new edition of Jokes on Main, its new comedy series featuring the Tri-State's funniest stand-up comedians, Michael Somerville, Motts Pelazza, Joey Callahan, and Bill Chiang on Friday, January 14 at 8:00pm. Some material may not be suitable for children. Tickets are $30 plus fees Save $5 per ticket when ordering 10 or more tickets. Use code GROUP2022. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. Effective December 13, 2021, NYS Guidelines require that all patrons must wear an appropriate face covering/mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in any indoor public place, unless unable to medically tolerate a face covering/mask. This requirement shall be in effect until January 15, 2022. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Michael Somerville

Michael Somerville has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central, Bravo, VH1 and hosted his own reality show "Wingman" on Fine Living Network. His album "No Sudden Movements" was the SiriusXM Album of the Year and his most recent release "Quarantine Comedy" hit #1 on iTunes.

Somerville's smart, clean wit and sharp improvisational skills also put him in high demand on the corporate circuit with blue chip clients such as MetLife, Price Waterhouse, Bausch & Lomb and Verizon. His humorous insights have appeared in magazines from Time to Maxim and he spent 3 years authoring Glamour Magazine's relationship column "Jake: A Man's Opinion".

In his free time, Michael enjoys sleeping late, fettucini and the color blue. While generally convivial, he is most fun after coffee.

Motts Pelazza

Motts Pelazza has been performing in comedy clubs and theatres throughout the country for over 35 years. Motts was a finalist in New England's Funniest Comic Competition. He's performed at Caroline's, Catch a Rising Star, Don't Tell Mama in NYC, as well as The Big Stinkin Improv Festival in Austin, TX. Motts has opened for Kevin Meaney, Rich Vos, Gilbert Gottfried and Kevin Nealon.

Joey Callahan

From the first time Joey Callahan saw Dick Van Dyke trip over the Ottoman, he knew he wanted to work in comedy. He has headlined clubs and casinos all over the United States, Canada and The United Kingdom.

He has performed his one man show at the prestigious Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He is a regular at the Borgata in Atlantic City. He has appeared on Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox TV and the BBC.

Callahan has opened for the likes of Weird Al Yankovic, The Smother's Brothers, B.B.King, and Dionne Warrick to name a few.

Bill Chiang

An immigrant with a traditional Asian background, stand up comedy is probably the last thing people would have predicted for Bill. In fact, even he doesn't believe it. Out of curiosity, he tried one night in 2005 and since then, he has quickly become regular in clubs across the East Coast.

Bill's source for comedy comes from the absurdity and silliness of everyday life. His unique views on sex, TV and stories about growing up as an Asian immigrant in NYC makes him a favorite in clubs and benefits.

Bill is a comedy competition winner in NYC, has been featured on Comcast On-Demand and has played in historic comedy venues such as the New York Comedy Club, The Comic Strip, Catch a Rising Star and the Comedy Cabaret in Philadelphia.

